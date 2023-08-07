Liam Gallagher at KOKO London: Stage times, setlist, tickets and more

Liam Gallagher is set to play a gig at KOKO London this August. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman will celebrate the launch of his Knebworth 22 live album with an intimate gig at the Camden venue. Find out what you can expect from the gig.

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Gallagher is set to play an intimate show at KOKO, London this week.

The former Oasis frontman will play a gig at the iconic Camden venue on Wednesday 9th August to celebrate the release of his forthcoming live album, Knebworth 22, which captures his duo of shows at the hallowed ground last year.

Find out everything we know about the very special date so far, including when you can expect him on stage, what will be on the setlist and if you can still buy tickets.

Liam Gallagher performs at Knebworth Park, Stevenage in 2022. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

When does Liam Gallagher play KOKO, London?

Liam Gallagher plays his Knebworth 22 live album gig this Wednesday 9th August at KOKO London.

What time will Liam Gallagher get on stage?*

Doors: 7pm

*The full stage times have not yet been published, so we would recommend getting there in good time.

The KOKO website warns in its FAQs "KOKO does not announce specific ‘on stage’ times in advance, but as a guide most shows run to these approximate timings:

Sunday - Thursday: Doors 7pm | Support 8pm | Main act 8.45pm | Curfew 11pm

Friday: Doors 6pm | Support 7pm | Main act 8 pm, | Curfew 10pm

Friday - Saturday club nights: Doors 10pm| DJs throughout | Last Entry 3am"

The venue adds: "These timings are not guaranteed and we recommend you follow the guidance detailed on your ticket. Please arrive early to avoid disappointment."

Liam Gallagher promotes live album

What will Liam Gallagher play on the setlist?

Since Liam is celebrating his new live album, it's likely we'll hear a setlist which mirrors its tracklist below and perhaps a surprise or two.

See the Knebworth 22 tracklist:

Hello Rock ‘n’ Roll Star Wall Of Glass’ Shockwave Everything’s Electric Roll It Over Slide Away More Power C’mon You Know The River Once Cigarettes & Alcohol Some Might Say Supersonic Wonderwall Champagne Supernova

Are there any tickets to see Liam Gallagher at KOKO?

Tickets for Liam Gallagher's KOKO gig are sold out and there are currently none being resold on Twickets. However, keep checking on the Twickets event page on the lead up to the event.

How to get to KOKO, Camden:

KOKO is situated at 74 Crowndale Road, London, NW1 1TP.

Nearest tube stations are Mornington Crescent (less than one minute walk) and Camden Town (7-10 min walk) on the Northern Line.

Euston Square (10-15 minute walk) on the Circle and Hammersmith & City lines.

Euston Tube Station (10-15 minute walk) on the Victoria and Northern lines

Read the KOKO FAQs here.