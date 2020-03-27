Liam Gallagher's Heaton Park show has been cancelled

Parklife festival has also been shelved, along with London's Lovebox due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Liam Gallagher's huge homecoming show at Manchester's Heaton Park this summer has been cancelled over the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

The news was announced by the former Oasis singer on Twitter, who said he was "absolutely gutted" that the date was shelved due to concerns about COVD-19.

He added: "We're gonna have to wait to get together another time, it'll taste so much sweeter when we finally do. Stay safe, wash yer hands, scrub yer toes, scratch your ass and pick yer nose."

Parklife festival, which takes place the same weekend has also been cancelled - the weekend was set to see Skepta, Lewis Capaldi, Robyn and Tyler, The Creator perform.

In a statement, organisers said: "Parklife festival will no longer be taking place this year.

"We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has now become clear that it's simply not possible for Parklife 2020 to go ahead.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and of course we're really disappointed, we really did try to make this work, but ultimately it was unavoidable.

"We would like to apologise to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as we were and would like to thank all of you for such incredible support. Parklife will return stronger than ever on 12th & 13th June 2021 and we hope to see you all then.

"We are working closely with our ticketing partners at the moment and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year's festival."

A decision that has not been taken lightly, please see below our statement regarding this years Parklife Festival, we will be back stronger than ever June 12 & 13 2021.



Everyone please stay safe, remain positive and let's look forward to next year.



"Please look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon. Please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time.

"For now, please do look after yourselves, your family and one another, and we look forward to seeing you all again very soon."

London's Lovebox has also been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The long-running event was due to take place at Gunnersbury Park over the same weekend, but organisers have said "We will be back stronger than ever June 11, 12 & 13 2021".