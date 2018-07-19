Liam Gallagher Tells Noel: Let’s Get Oasis Back Together

The younger Gallagher mocks his brother over a “dry” gig and pleads with him to renuite the classic Manchester band.

Liam Gallagher has tweeted his brother suggesting an Oasis reunion - after it was revealed that a Noel show wouldn’t be serving drinks.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are playing Edinburgh Castle this evening (19 July), but the show in the historic Scottish castle is “dry”, meaning that fans won’t be able to drink alcohol during the gig.

The castle’s faqs note that “Alcohol and bottled drinks over 500ml are not permitted into the arena” and Liam has spotted this, leading him to “forgive” his brother and to go as far as saying this was an opportunity to get Oasis back together.

He tweeted: “Earth to Noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol

“Now that's the BeZarist (bizzare-est) thing you've done yet.e

“I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x”

Only a couple of weeks ago, the Manchester rocker showed his softer side when a fan asked him if Noel was better than him on Twitter.

Liam, who usually has no qualms calling his brother a "potato" said: "There is no such thing as ‘better’. We are brothers. When we’re together no fucker, and I mean no fucker, comes close. OASIS FOR LIFE."

Noel Gallagher, 2017. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, the dry Noel Gallagher show also meant that some local pubs made the most of the opportunity…