Liam Gallagher teases Oasis reunion and solo "retirement" on Twitter

Liam Gallagher 2019. Picture: Press/Warner Bros

The younger Gallagher claims his brother has been "begging" him to end his solo career and reunite in 2022...

Liam Gallagher has been at it again - he's tweeted that brother Noel has called him "begging" to start Oasis up again.

In a pair of tweets tonight (8 January), the frontman claimed he's also calling time on his solo career after he's released his third album.

He cheekily posted: "After album no3 I’m gonna split up with myself... I just don’t think I’ll be able to work with myself any longer... I can write what I like and so can he but I think it’s for the best."

After album no3 I’m gonna split up with myself I just don’t think I’ll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it’s for the best — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 8, 2020

He then followed this up by Tweeting: "I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022."

I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 8, 2020

Gallagher ended the message by quoting Cher: "if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x"

Understandably, fans have gone into meltdown following the "announcement"...

ARE YOU JOKING — 𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐢𝐞 🤍 𝐌𝐄𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐃 𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐌 (@_paisleyliam) January 8, 2020

OH MY GOOOOOOOOOOD — Ellis - AwayDays (@ellis_platten) January 8, 2020

One fan pleaded with Liam to consider the success of his solo albums As You Were (2017) and Why Me? Why Not. (2019), saying "Your solo work is amazing. You have so many albums in you. You have an audience no matter what. You are a star in your [own] right."

Liam. Please I hope you are alright. Dont let anyone stir the already hot potato of a reunion. Your solo work is amazing. You have so many albums in you. You have an audience no matter what. You are a star in your right. People want to be like you cos youre an excellent singer ❤ — Breadymouse (@balaksum1) January 8, 2020

Another said: "I always said this would happen.. But please be brothers first. Before Oasis."

Really I always said this would happen..But please be brothers first. Before oasis. Xx love you guys and I believed in you both. Xx — Julie (@Julie_birch1210) January 8, 2020

Noel Gallagher has yet to comment - obviously - but in November last year, the High Flying Birds man attacked his younger brother's Tweets claiming that the feud goes a lot deeper, concluding darkly: "When I eventually see him, he'll realise it's not f**king banter."

Liam Gallagher is currently enjoying some downtime after a run of Australian dates. He begins a series of European shows on 2 February and plays a massive show at Heaton Park, Manchester on 12 June.

This week it was announced that Liam's second solo album, Why Me? Why Not. was the biggest selling LP on vinyl in 2019.