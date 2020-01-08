Liam Gallagher teases Oasis reunion and solo "retirement" on Twitter

8 January 2020, 20:58 | Updated: 8 January 2020, 21:15

Liam Gallagher 2019
Liam Gallagher 2019. Picture: Press/Warner Bros

The younger Gallagher claims his brother has been "begging" him to end his solo career and reunite in 2022...

Liam Gallagher has been at it again - he's tweeted that brother Noel has called him "begging" to start Oasis up again.

In a pair of tweets tonight (8 January), the frontman claimed he's also calling time on his solo career after he's released his third album.

He cheekily posted: "After album no3 I’m gonna split up with myself... I just don’t think I’ll be able to work with myself any longer... I can write what I like and so can he but I think it’s for the best."

He then followed this up by Tweeting: "I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022."

Gallagher ended the message by quoting Cher: "if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x"

Understandably, fans have gone into meltdown following the "announcement"...

One fan pleaded with Liam to consider the success of his solo albums As You Were (2017) and Why Me? Why Not. (2019), saying "Your solo work is amazing. You have so many albums in you. You have an audience no matter what. You are a star in your [own] right."

Another said: "I always said this would happen.. But please be brothers first. Before Oasis."

Noel Gallagher has yet to comment - obviously - but in November last year, the High Flying Birds man attacked his younger brother's Tweets claiming that the feud goes a lot deeper, concluding darkly: "When I eventually see him, he'll realise it's not f**king banter."

Liam Gallagher is currently enjoying some downtime after a run of Australian dates. He begins a series of European shows on 2 February and plays a massive show at Heaton Park, Manchester on 12 June.

This week it was announced that Liam's second solo album, Why Me? Why Not. was the biggest selling LP on vinyl in 2019.

Radio X is giving away tickets to Liam Gallagher at Heaton Park, Gerry Cinnamon, The Killers and more this week! More detauls here...

Latest Videos

David Bowie

David Bowie's 19-year-old daughter Lexi sells her artwork online

David Bowie

Toby Tarrant is shocked over Polly James' baby shower cake

WATCH: Toby Tarrant can't get over Polly James' graphic baby shower cake

Shows & Presenters

Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes

This is the only Golden Globes joke Ricky Gervais regrets telling

News

Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson at Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019

Inhaler's Elijah Hewson doesn't ask dad Bono for music advice

Music News

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher 2019

Liam Gallagher had biggest selling vinyl album of 2019

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher wants to release unheard song The World's In Need
The A to X of the 2010s

The A to X of the 2010s

Features

Sergio Pizzorno attends Soccer Aid 2012 in aid of Unicef at Old Trafford

Rock Stars Who Are Surprisingly Sporty

Features

Gerry Cinnamon performs in concert during the Festival Internacional de Benicassim on July 19, 2019

Play Radio X's ultimate 2019 lyric quiz

Quizzes