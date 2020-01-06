Radio X to give away tickets to The Killers, Liam Gallagher & more
6 January 2020, 06:00 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 08:11
We're promising to Make January Great Again by offering you amazing prizes including a whole load of cash, plus some all-new comedy to kick off 2020...
January, about as popular as pineapple on a pizza, after Christmas your bank account is as dry as the Sahara Desert, and no one wants to go out.
We all know January is rubbish but we’re Making January Great Again!
Around the corner we’ve got cold hard cash for you to win, but this week we’re giving you the chance to head to some of the biggest and best gigs and festivals 2020 has to offer, including...
Liam Gallagher’s sold out show in Heaton Park, Manchester in June 2020
Kasabian in their hometown of Leicester in June 2020
The Killers at London's Emirates Stadium in June 2020
Gerry Cinnamon in Glasgow's Hampden Park, London and Manchester in June and July 2020
Latitude Festival 2020 featuring Liam Gallagher, Haim and The Chemical Brothers
Neighbourhood Weekender featuring Ian Brown and Catfish & The Bottlemen
TRSNMT Festival featuring Courteeners, Liam Gallagher, Foals, Lewis Capaldi, Ian Brown, Sam Fender, Blossoms and more
Pearl Jam at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in July 2020View this post on Instagram
Get ready…. Your next headliners for @americanexpressuk presents BST Hyde Park are the legendary @pearljam, with support from @pixiesofficial and @whitereaperusa! 🤘🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Catch them on Friday 10 July in their only UK show for 2020. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌳The American Express Cardmembers presale starts right now ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌳 Our presale starts on Thursday ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌳Tickets go on general sale 10am Saturday.
This Is Tomorrow Festival in Newcastle featuring Gerry Cinnamon and Sam Fender in May 2020
How do you win these amazing prizes? Simply listen to Radio X between 6am and 10pm every day this week from Monday 6 to Friday 10 January 2020.
And later this month, we'll also be unveiling a whole range of brand new comedy podcasts via Global Player.
Make January Great Again - keep listening to Radio X!
Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and the Global Player, online at radiox.co.uk or ask your smart speaker to “play Radio X”.