Liam Gallagher has cortisone injection to relieve voice problems

7 February 2020, 11:38 | Updated: 7 February 2020, 11:40

Liam Gallagher performs live in concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena on February 2, 2020
Liam Gallagher performs live in concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena on February 2, 2020. Picture: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

The former Oasis singer had to cut short his show in Germany on Wednesday night - but he's confident treatment will see him back in action Friday evening.

Liam Gallagher's inflamed vocal cords have been treated with a cortisone injection.

The Manchester legend was forced to cut his Hamburg show short on Wednesday night (5 February) and only managed to perform four songs. He cited a voice issue and later revealed he would have "done more damage" to his vocals if he had carried on.

He wrote on Twitter: "Sorry to everybody who came to the gig tonight in Hamburg my voice was not there and if I'd have carried on I'd have done more damage to it I love you all and hope you understand I'll make it up to you."

Now, he has reassured fans that he expects to be fit enough to return to the stage for his Amsterdam show at the city's Ziggo Dome on Friday night (7 February), after having the shot of the pregnane steroid hormone.

He updated his fans: "I've had the doctor out - vocal cords are inflamed. He's give me a shot of cortisone [and] reckons I should be rite for the gig tomorrow. Fingers crossed."

Liam suffers from Hashimoto's disease - a condition where a person's immune system attacks their thyroid gland - and has previously revealed it could end his career sooner than expected, because it makes his "voice a lot hoarser", and causes him to get worn out quickly.

He told Beats1 last year: "I know singers that come up off that stage and not broke into a sweat. I'm sweating as soon as I say hello because it's said with verve.

"That's the way it's going to be and if it lasts 10 years, it lasts 10 years. If it lasts five years, it lasts five years. If it ends tomorrow, I've still had a f***ing blinder do you know what I mean ..."

Hashimoto's is a chronic condition, and some people suffer with it for their whole lives, while others only battle the illness for several years.

Gallagher has a number of gigs scheduled throughout February, including Belgium on Saturday, before a return to Germany and further shows in Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and France.

