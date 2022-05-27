Liam Gallagher's Knebworth gigs: How to get there, stage times, support acts & more

Liam Gallagher will return to Knebworth House for two shows in June. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

Here's everything you need to know about Liam's huge shows at Knebworth House over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth House shows are going to be THE event of Summer 2022. Over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, the former Oasis frontman will be bringing his new album C'Mon You Know, plus a whole host of classics and solo favourites to the site of one of Britpop's greatest moments.

Speaking to Chris Moyles when the shows were announced last October, Liam admitted: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

He went on: "The young folk want it. They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

He added: "We've got a long bank holiday, so people have plenty of time to recover from it."

Both dates are going to be HUGE shows, so Radio X has compiled some tips and info for you to get the most out of these landmark gigs.

When was the last time Liam Gallagher played Knebworth? Liam's last appearance at Knebworth was on Sunday 11th August 1996, when Oasis played the second of two nights at the location. The band performed to 250,000 people across the weekend and the event was the subject of a film released in September last year. Liam Gallagher performing at Knebworth in August 1996. Picture: Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Talking about how the 2022 Knebworth show will compare to the 1996 dates, Liam told Moyles: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time. "So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man." What was the last major gig at Knebworth? The last rock event at the stately home was in August 2019, when James and Basement Jaxx headlined the Cool Britannia festival to mark 40 years of shows at the location. That was only 9,000 people however, - the last really enormous show was Sonisphere Festival in July 2014, when The Prodigy, Iron Maiden and Metallica played to a crowd of 50,000. The crowd at Sonisphere 2014. Picture: Marc Broussely/Redferns via Getty Images How many people will be at Liam Gallagher's Knebworth shows? 160,000 tickets have been sold for the two shows in June 2022, which were snapped up soon after they went on sale last October. The crowd at the Oasis show at Knebworth on 10th August 1996. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Who is supporting Liam Gallagher at his Knebworth shows? Kasabian will headline both nights at Knebworth 2022. Picture: Press Liam Gallagher support acts 3rd June 2022 Kasabian

Paolo Nutini

Amyl & The Sniffers

Pastel Liam Gallagher support acts 4th June 2022 Kasabian

Michael Kiwanuka

Fat White Family

Goat Girl What's the ideal playlist for the car on the way down to Knebworth for Liam Gallagher? Simple - get Global Player on and check out our Live Playlists! Radio X 90s should get you in the mood, or how about our brand new Festival Favourites collection? Listen on Global Player here Radio X Festival Favourites Live Playlist. Picture: Radio X How do I get to Knebworth House? Knebworth House is located on Old Knebworth Lane, Stevenage SG1 2AX. What time do I need to get to Knebworth for Liam Gallagher's gigs? Gates at Knebworth House will open at 8am each morning and the arena will open at 11am. What are the stage times for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth gigs? Exact stage times have yet to be announced, but the performances will start at 2pm and the whole show will end at 10.30pm. All times are subject to change. The poster for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth shows. Picture: Press Can I book a car parking space at Knebworth in advance? Yes, passes are available though Ticketmaster here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/liam-gallagher-tickets/artist/2055477 Can I get the train to Knebworth House? Knebworth House is two miles from Stevenage station, but warned, there is no shuttle service between the event and this station, but you can walk from Stevenage. There will be no access to the event from Knebworth station. However, rail operators are advising that there will be very limited capacity on trains after the gig finishes - they advise car, coach and taxi are the best options for leaving the site. Can I camp at Knebworth House that weekend? Only if you've already booked a camping pass in advance, there will be no camping passes on the day. Organisers advise entering the site via Junction 7 on the A1(M). If you're coming from the North, drive South past Junction 7 (which will be closed Southbound) and exit at Junction 6. There will be plenty of event signage. What will the weather be like for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth gigs? The BBC's weather forecast is currently saying sunny intervals with a high of 19 degrees on Friday, while Saturday is currently looking the same. Fingers crossed, there's only a 13% chance or rain on Friday, while Saturday is only 10%. What should I bring to Liam Gallagher's Knebworth shows? Your ticket, obviously

A cash card - THIS IS A CASHLESS EVENT!

ID in case you look under 21

Sunglasses because it's technically the British summer

Rainwear because it's technically the British summer

A jumper/fleece because it's technically the British summer

Sunscreen and a hat would be advisable in case of sunsheeeeiinnnne

Reusable bottles will be allowed onto the site, but no glass is allowed

A doctor's note or prescription if you need to bring medication What SHOULDN'T I bring to Liam Gallagher's Knebworth shows? The organisers have a lengthy list of forbidden items which will be confiscated at the gates: Aerosols over 250ml

Air horns

Alcohol

Animals (except assistance dogs)

Audio visual recording or transmitting

Equipment (Professional)

BBQs or any cooking apparatus

Balloons

Bicycles, scooters, roller skates

Blow torches

Cans

Chairs, stools, floor seating, shooting sticks

Chinese lanterns

Cooking apparatus

Cool bags / boxes (large)

Cigarettes (more than for personal use)

Cutlery

Drinks (empty plastic or metal bottles 500ml or less permitted)

Drones

Fireworks / pyrotechnics

Flags with poles

Flares / distress flares / smoke flares

Food (small amounts for personal consumption permitted)

Gazebos and parasols

Gas cylinders/canisters

Glass (including glass makeup and perfume bottles)

Liquids, gels or lotions (over 100ml)

Illegal substances (drugs)

Laser pens

Legal highs (includes Nitrus Oxide and associated equipment including balloons)

Megaphone

Penknives

Smoke bombs / canisters

Sound systems (including personal speakers)

Spray cans

Tabards/High Vis Jackets

Tables

Umbrellas (large, small/folding umbrellas permitted)

Weapons Can I take a bag or a rucksack? It's better if you don't, as there is no cloakroom (imagine the queue at the end!) Lockers are available for small valuables and small bags will be permitted entry with the dimensions (width) 21cm x (height) 30cm x (depth) 8cm (A4 size). All bags will be searched on entry to the site. What if the whole size of the event gets too much for me? There will be a Welfare Facilities area open throughout the show, which organisers say are staffed by experienced and supportive people who understand events and festivals.

If you need advice on drugs, alcohol, legal highs or sexual health, they will offer support.

This will also be the area were lost children and vulnerable people will be taken care of.

Welfare Services will also offer a monitored rest and recovery area if you’ve overdone it. Will there be a return of the inflatable footballs? Manchester City's recent Premier League success means there could be a repeat of the famous Oasis at Knebworth moment. Noel Gallagher takes to the stage at the 1996 Oasis shows at Knebworth. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

All information is correct at time of publication - please see the official event information page here for further information.

ABOVE ALL, STAY SAFE AND HAVE FUN - THIS IS HISTORY, PART 2!