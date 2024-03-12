Liam Gallagher & John Squire at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom: support, stage times, setlist & more

John Squire and Liam Gallagher play the Barrowlands this week. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester giants are set to play their first joint date in the iconic Glasgow venue. Find out everything you need to know about the date.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire are set to kick off their joint tour dates for 2024.

Fresh from scoring a chart-topping UK number one with their self-titled debut, the Manchester legends will set off on dates, which start with a sold out show at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom this Wednesday 13th March.

So what time do Liam Gallagher and John Squire take to the 1,900-capacity venue, who's set to support them and what can we expect them to play on their setlist?

Find out everything we know about their first gig together below.

When does Liam Gallagher and John Squire's tour start?

Liam Gallagher and John Squire start their 2024 tour dates at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday 13th March.

Who's supporting Liam Gallagher and John Squire?

Support for the Manchester legends comes from special guest Jake Bugg, with the Nottingham singer-songwriter joining them on their UK and Irish dates.

Jake Bugg is set to support Liam Gallagher and John Squire on their tour dates. Picture: Press

What are the stage times for Liam Gallagher and John Squire at Glasgow Barrowlands?*

Doors - 7pm

Liam Gallagher and John Squire -

Jake Bugg -

Event ends - 11pm

*An administrator on the Ballroom's event page adds that it's likely that support will start at 7.30pm and the main act will be on around 9pm, but they will share any updates closer to the time.

What will be on Liam Gallagher and John Squire's setlist?

Liam Gallagher and John Squire previously teased that they will showcase their self-titled joint album on the dates and may play a few covers.

One thing they've told fans not to expect is any Oasis or Stone Roses covers. Asked if they will play either of the Manchester bands, Gallagher told Johnny Vaughan on Radio X: "Nah, not doing any of that. It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff."

"No, them songs mean too much to me man for me to be howling over," added the Just Another Rainbow singer. "I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that."

Quizzed if it would feel like "big-league karaoke" he replied: "No, but they just mean too much to me"

Remind yourself of their debut effort here:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates: