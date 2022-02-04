Liam Gallagher promises John Lennon cover will be on the Knebworth setlist

The former Oasis frontman tells Radio X's Chris Moyles what to expect from his huge shows in June: "10 Oasis songs, 10 of what I'm doing now."

Liam Gallagher has been telling fans what to expect from the setlist at his huge Knebworth gigs this summer - and he's going to include a cover of a classic John Lennon song.

The former Oasis frontman will headline Knebworth on 3rd and 4th June this year and promises that he'll give equal weight to both his solo career and his years in the legendary Manchester band.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show this week, Liam revealed that he'd already started thinking about the setlist.

"There'll be 20 songs... 10 will be Oasis, 10 will be what I'm doing now, you know what I mean?

"It's gonna be good, man. But you've got to play all the hits, haven't you? Cos that's what people really want to hear. I'll throw in a few ones that I haven't done before."

"What about a random cover?," asked Moyles.

Liam replied: "Well... there's a cover on this album that we've got coming out that's called Bless You by John Lennon. It's well good so I might do that."

The singer also added that he'd given up diary products to help his voice. He said of the cover: "I sing it very smooth and sexy, very Marvin Gaye-ish, you know? Very soft and that. That's what happens when you don't drink dairy and smoke. I've become Marvin Gaye!"

Bless You was a song for Lennon's wife Yoko Ono and included on the 1974 album Walls & Bridges.

Gallagher was at Radio X to launch his new single Everything's Electric which has been co-written with Dave Grohl - and features the Foo Fighters man on drums, too.

It's the first track from Liam's third solo album C'Mon You Know, which is set to be released on 27th May 2022. The singer claims that "Some of it's odd, man. 80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

C'Mon You Know is available to pre-order via www.liamgallagher.com.