Liam Gallagher honoured with personalised packet of Tayto crisps after Dublin gig

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis frontman has been shown a special packet of crisps with his name on it by the famous Irish crisp brand.

Taytos crisps have honoured Liam Gallagher with his own packet after his Dublin gig on Sunday (24 November).

The famous Irish crisp brand have shared a special packet on social media which brandishes the former Oasis rocker's name.

Taking to their official channels, Mr Tayto wrote: "When @liamgallagher has enough bags of Tayto in 1 weekend that he deserves his own bag! #Tayto #whymewhynot".

Rumour has it @liamgallagher had quite a few bags of Tayto over the weekend... so much so he needed his own bag! What you think @liamgallagher? #Tayto #WhyMeWhyNot pic.twitter.com/sZae9UtRO0 — Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) November 25, 2019

The Manchester rocker's predilection for the snack is well known, and he's hailed them as the "best crisps in the universe," while insisting Cheese & Onion Taytos are the best flavour.

Taytos are the best crisps in the universe THE END as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2019

Just this June the Wall of Glass singer shared a post with his 3.2 million followers, which saw a huge box of his favourite crisps strapped into a seat in his private jet.

What a BELTER LG x pic.twitter.com/HSWuO2TQDJ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, last night saw Gallagher visit a Dublin's 3Arena, where he played Oasis tracks alongside songs from his solo albums As You Were and Why Me? Why Not.

Gallagher was also joined on stage by former bandmate Bonehead on the Manchester band's tracks, including Rock 'n' Roll Star, Stand By Me, Acquiesce, Roll With It and Wonderwall.

Liam was also said to have joined his rock star dad on stage - playing bongos on the Standing on the Shoulder of Giants track Gas Panic!

After the show, the For What It's Worth singer took to Twitter to praise his Irish fans, writing: "Dublin I fucking adore you all you are crazy biblical mother fuckers until the nxt time stay young stay safe LG x".

Dublin I fucking adore you all you are crazy biblical mother fuckers until the nxt time stay young stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 25, 2019

