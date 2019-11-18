Liam Gallagher hits back at Noel's claims his tweets stop chances of Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter to slam his brother's latest remarks and call out some of his bad behaviour.

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother Noel, after he claimed his tweets are the biggest thing hindering the chances of an Oasis reunion.

The former frontman of the Manchester band has slammed his former bandmate and estranged sibling in a series of tweets, which sees him call his brother a "little fart".

Hi rant, which he posted on Twitter on Monday (18 November) began: "So news reaches me from a far that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don’t like my tweets did dums good luck you little fart c’mon you know LG x."

The Shockwave singer continued: "Trying to divide and conquer NEVER gonna happen mate you’ve blown it the people have got your number LFUKING x," before adding: "TWITTER RULES".

Referring to Noel calling him a "moron," Liam concluded: "Moron = The person who wishes aids on other people Moron = The person who says Scotland is a 3rd world country Moron = The little 1 in Oasis with the big head and naff dress sense as you were LG x".

See his Tweets below:

So news reaches me from a far that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don’t like my tweets did dums good luck you little fart c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 18, 2019

Trying to divide and conquer NEVER gonna happen mate you’ve blown it the people have got your number LFUKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 18, 2019

TWITTER RULES — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 18, 2019

Moron = The person who wishes aids on other people Moron = The person who says Scotland is a 3rd world country Moron = The little 1 in Oasis with the big head and naff dress sense as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 18, 2019

VIDEO: The Who's Pete Townshend gives his verdict on Noel and Liam Gallaghers' solo material

Liam's outburst comes in response to Noel's interview with The Big Issue, where he pondered his brother's outspokenness on the social media platform.

"It's strange behaviour for someone who is gagging for me to pick up the phone and say let's do it," said the This Is The Place single.

"He'd put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together."But every tweet he sends out, it's another nail in the coffin of that idea."

Speaking to his brother directly, he then said: "If you think for one minute I am going to share a stage with you after what you've said you are fucking more of a moron than you look."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals if he's been invited to brother Liam's wedding and if he'd go

READ MORE: Who and what is the Oasis anthem Wonderwall written about?