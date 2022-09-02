Liam Gallagher: "I'm gonna be hiding from Brian May"

The former Oasis frontman will be appearing at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Liam Gallagher is "privileged" to be appearing at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London tomorrow (Saturday 3rd September) - but he's been telling Radio X that he's avoiding one superstar in particular backstage.

Appearing on the Johnny Vaughan 4 to 7 Thang this afternoon, the former Oasis frontman joked: "I'm hiding from Brian May - because I’ve slagged him off, so if I do see him I’ll be putting me hood up and running off."

The Queen guitarist will be appearing as part of a star-studded line-up that includes May's bandmate Roger Taylor, Blink-182's Travis Barker, Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age, Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones, Nile Rodgers and many more, all joining Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters in paying tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March aged 50.

Asked by Johnny whether he had some kind of "beef" with the Bohemian Rhapsody legends, he replied: "I ain’t running scared from Queen, I’m just saying we don’t want to be getting into altercations on a tribute night, do we?

"I just can’t be arsed with the hassle. So if I see him I’ll just say it was Our Kid who slagged him off."

But Liam assured us that he was privileged to be joining the tribute to the late Foos drummer, adding: "I met Taylor a few times. I wouldn’t say we were bezzie mates and that, you know what I mean? But we'd speak to each other a lot on the phone at stupid o'clock.

"We'd talk about rock and roll, man. It’s sad, isn’t it?"

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert takes place at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 3rd September and will be available to watch on the following channels from 4.30pm (BST):

Paramount+ will screen the London show live in the US but the show will be available on demand internationally.

will screen the London show live in the US but the show will be available on demand internationally. MTV 's YouTube channels will be streaming the show live internationally

's YouTube channels will be streaming the show live internationally Pluto TV will also be streaming the show internationally, plus the show will be available on demand from the week beginning 5th September.

will also be streaming the show internationally, plus the show will be available on demand from the week beginning 5th September. MTV will also air a one-hour special across its channels around the world starting on Sunday, 4th September, followed by an extended two-hour special that will air internationally later in the month.

A second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place at the Los Angeles Forum on Saturday 27th September. The musician's family have said that the shows "will unite artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.