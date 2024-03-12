Liam Gallagher gives latest stance on Oasis reunion and reveals when he last spoke to Noel

Liam Gallagher with Liam and Noel inset in. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images, Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has discussed the possibility of the Manchester band reuniting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher says he's not spoken to his brother Noel in 10 years and has poured cold water on any idea of an Oasis reunion.

The Manchester rocker appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show with Stone Roses legend John Squire and discussed everything from their No.1 debut album to life after their iconic bands.

When the presenter said he read that Liam had began speaking to his brother Noel, the youngest Gallagher corrected: "I haven't spoken to him. I haven't spoken to him for about 10 years," he added, correcting himself: "Since 2009 I think."

When Ross opined that people might feel the estranged brothers are missing out, Liam added: "Nah. I'm having a great time. Don't worry about it. I'm all good man."

When pressing him on the possibility of a reunion once more, asking "So that's not happening?" Liam joked: "Not this week, no."

Watch a snippet of the interview from 8:20 minutes in.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire Interview

The interview also saw Liam gush about his adopted dog Buttons and admit that he didn't want to go on tour because it would mean leaving her.

When Jonathan Ross said you don't know how much you're going to love an animal until you get a dog, the rocker replied: "Yeah, it's terrible, man. I don't wanna go on tour no more. I wanna stay at home with her."

Asked if he can take Buttons on tour with him, he said: "I doubt it. I don't know if she'd like it, man..."

Quizzed if he was planning to get any more pets, the 51-year-old rocker revealed: "Nah, I'm gonna keep it as it is, 'cause she's perfect, man. Don't want to be spoiling the party, you know what I mean".

Watch the Manchester legends perform their Mars To Liverpool single on The Jonathan Ross Show: