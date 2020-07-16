Liam Gallagher gives his stance on wearing face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Liam Gallagher Performs At The O2 Arena, London. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The former Oasis frontman was asked where he stands on wearing the protective face covering in public by a fan on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher has given his stance on wearing face masks in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week saw the government announce that wearing a face covering in shops would be compulsory from 24 July and many have taken to social media to share their mixed reactions ever since.

Asked by a fan if he minds wearing a mask, the former Oasis frontman replied: "Don’t like but it’s gotta be done think it’s a crime to hide this face".

Don’t like but it’s gotta be done think it’s a crime to hide this face — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 15, 2020

It's not the first time the subject of masks has come up for the Manchester rocker, as they played a big part in moving his nuptials to Debbie Gwyther this year.

The Shockwave singer was set to marry his fiancée in Italy this summer, but he confirmed to Radio X he's postponed the date until 2021 so they don't have to wear face masks on the big day.

He revealed: "It's been put back a year. It was meant to be next month, but they were saying you gotta wear face masks and I ain't hiding this pretty face."

"It's a crime to do that," he told Radio X's Chris Moyles. "It is a crime. That's the one thing about it."

He concluded: "Poor Debs is not gonna wear a mask, it aint happening man".

Listen to our interview with the rocker.

