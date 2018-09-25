Gary Barlow Challenges Liam Gallagher To Drinking Competition

25 September 2018, 11:44

Gary Barlow and Liam Gallagher
Gary Barlow and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images & Press

The Take That star reckons he could show the former Oasis frontman "a thing or two"

Gary Barlow thinks he could drink his fellow Mancunian Liam Gallagher under the table.

The Take That songsmith and OBE discussed the dynamics of his band - which consists of Mark Owen and Howard Donald - as they prepare to celebrate their 30th anniversary, and teased he'd be able to teach the Oasis rocker a few things. .

Boasting about being the most "fun" member of Take That, Barlow told The Mirror: "I would like a drink with Liam for sure – show him a thing or two".

"I’m the only one who is any fun," the Rule The World singer added.

"Stick with me. I am the last one standing."

Howard Donald seemed to echo the singer-songwriter, revealing: "He had 17 glasses of wine in one night..."

Please drink responsibly.

drinkaware.co.uk

Watch Liam perform on the Radio X rooftop:

Gallagher will have to steer clear of alcohol, however, when he performs at London's Union Chapel in aid of Shelter on 13 December.

The show will give fans a chance to see Liam Gallagher in a more intimate venue for a special unplugged performance, to raise funds for the homelessness charity’s Christmas appeal.

Gallagher said of the news: "No child should have to wake up homeless on Christmas day, which is why I’ll be playing a very special acoustic gig this December. This gig will be a one-off; a chance to raise some money for all the great work Shelter does to stop homelessness.”

