Liam Gallagher donates MTV Award to Eat Well MCR auction

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis rocker has given the gong away, which he won with the band for Wonderwall at the 1996 awards ceremony, for a good cause.

Liam Gallagher has given away his MTV Music Award to be used in a charity auction.

The former Oasis frontman has joined a host of Manchester stars to donate an item or an experience for Eat Well MCR, a hospitality collective which seeks to provide nutritional meals for those in need in the city.

The gong, which was taken home by the Britpop band when they won the award for Wonderwall in the Best Song category was listed on the auction this Thursday (4 June) and at the time of writing this article it's already fetched £40,000.

The description of the item reads: "Win this incredible piece of pop-culture donated to the Eat Well Mcr fundraiser by Manchester rock ’n' roll icon Liam Gallagher. Liam has kindly donated his MTV best song 1996 award for Wonderwal’ to help raise money for Eat Well MCR.

"This is the chance of a lifetime to own a piece of musical history!

"We can’t thank you enough for this incredible donation Liam!"

Also under the gavel in the auction is a pint with Elbow frontman Guy Garvey, a guitar and vinyl signed by Doves, a Man City shirt and boot signed by Raheem Stirling and an online Summer Solstice session with Bez from Happy Mondays.

It's not the only good deed Liam Gallagher has been up to lately.

This week also saw the Shockwave singer show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and share resources on how to tackle anti-racism through a selection of thought-provoking images.

The first photo sees three black women holding up a sign with a quote attributed to Desmond Tutu, which reads: "If you are neutral in situations of injustice you have chosen the side of the oppressor".

See his post below:

The second slide suggests action points for his fans, which include: "SIGN PETITIONS," "READ BOOKS", "HAVE CONVERSATIONS" and "DONATE".

The third slide shared by the Manchester rocker has given ways on how to support anti racism in the UK by specifically naming organisations and campaigns, and the fourth and final slide simply reads "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH".

It isn't the first time that Liam Gallagher appears to have been moved by recent events, which have been prompted by the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested by police officers in Minneapolis.

Ahead of Blackout Tuesday - which saw the music world join forces to fall silent on social media - the rocker simply took to social media to write: "BLACK LIVES MATTER".

f you would like to donate to or support the Black Lives Matter cause, here's some links you can visit below:

The official Black Lives Matter campaign

The George Floyd Memorial Fund

The Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

The Bail Project