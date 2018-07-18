Liam Gallagher's Cure For The Blues Is A Mirror & John Lennon

The former Oasis frontman gets cheered up by listening to the late The Beatles legend and watching his own reflection.

Liam Gallagher has opened up about how he copes with down days, and his solution is pretty classic.

Asked about depression and how he combats feeling blue, the former Oasis frontman told The Metro: "F*** that. Have you seen how I look? I am looking great. The minute I slip into depression I just have a quick look in the mirror."

However, the Wall Of Glass singer also revealed that listening to The Beatles and John Lennon - who he named his son after - also helps him when he's "in need".

"I have got John Lennon," admitted the outspoken rocker. "Anytime I am in need, man, I just stick him on, all those dark clouds disappear. I do not need therapy. John Lennon is my thing."

Gallagher previously revealed to Radio X's Chris Moyles that he was in a rut before going solo and was bored "scratching [his] arse" while his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther did the work.

Speaking about his decision to release his first solo record, he revealed: “There was four years of doing nothing, bored, no itinerary. I was fucking sitting in the house, scratching my arse, bored out of my mind.”

He added: “Debbie was doing all the work, I was doing all the scratching. I’d try and make her stay off work, to hang out.

"She was just like, ‘Come on. You can’t sit in the fucking pub all day. Let’s do something’.”“I started playing guitar, messing about, done a couple of tunes, played them to someone, someone likes them, they offered us a deal.

"I was meeting writers, coming back, going in the studio and then here we are today."

