Win The Ultimate Liam Gallagher Prize With The Chris Moyles Show

Liam Gallagher 2017. Picture: Rankin/Press

How would you like to see Liam Gallagher not once, but twice in one weekend?

Liam Gallagher fans - this is for YOU.

Fancy seeing the former Oasis frontman not once but TWICE in one weekend?

Radio X wants to send you 1st class to RiZE Festival in Chelmsford on Friday 17 August.

We’ll be offering VIP tickets, where you’ll see Liam top a bill that sees the likes of James Bay, Manic Street Preachers, Miles Kane and Tom Grennan also playing.

⚡🔥 Full and final line-up for #RiZEFestival 2018 is HERE!! Including a rare performance from the dancehall legend, Sean Paul (@duttypaul)! 🙌



Grab your tickets NOW from just £59.50 here: https://t.co/gcL1PYcBEl pic.twitter.com/DlfWl3k5pI — RiZE Festival (@RiZEFestival) May 16, 2018

But that’s not all.

On Saturday 18 August, you’ll be whisked to Manchester in a chauffeur driven car, to see Liam at Old Trafford Cricket Ground where your VIP tickets will allow you SIDE OF STAGE access to watch the finest frontman in British music up close and personal!

Liam Gallagher Old Trafford Poster. Picture: Press

Once you’ve recovered from two nights of Gallagher action you’ll be taken home 1st class from Manchester. Nice.

How do you win?

All you have to do is listen to The Chris Moyles Show from Monday 16 July from 6.30am!

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the UK, via RadioX.co.uk, on our apps or via your smart device!