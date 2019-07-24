Let's look back at the greatest moments of the acoustic series with R.E.M, Oasis, Nirvana and more.

R.E.M. - 1991 To support the release of their Out Of Time album, the band performed a striking rendition of Losing My Religion with members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center in Madison, Georgia. The band went on to play another MTV Unplugged session in 2001- a testament to their longevity and popularity as a band.

Biffy Clyro - 2017 Bringing MTV Unplugged back to London for a one-off special to celebrate the MTV EMA's, Simon Neil and co. went down to the woods for their intimate performance, showcasing the best of their career and latest album, Ellipsis. No doubt taking inspiration from Nirvana's iconic Unplugged set as the band admitted to practicing it in their garage before they got famous, the band were surrounded by an ethereal forest setting. Simon Neil - who was clad in a kimono - also covered The Beach Boys' God Only Knows, which he dedicated to his wife.

Oasis - 1996 Their epic gig at the Royal Festival Hall London saw Liam Gallagher refuse to perform, instead leaving his brother Noel to take the reins. Noel, who remarked: "Liam ain't gonna be with us 'cause he's got a sore throat, so you're stuck with the ugly four," went on to play a 12-song set to a captive audience. Unbelievably, despite not wanting to join them on stage, his brother Liam watched the whole show and heckled from the crowd.

Bob Dylan - 1994 Decades after going electric, Bob Dylan went acoustic again (sort of), delighting audiences with performances which lasted two nights and included renditions of his biggest hits. Watch him perform Knocking On Heaven's Door:

Alanis Morissette - 1999 On 8 September 1999, the Canadian artist performed a selection of tracks, including songs from her 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill and its 1998 follow-up, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie.Watch her performance of Ironic, which solidified her status as one of the biggest singer-songwriters of the nineties:

Queens Of The Stone Age - 2005 Playing their first ever MTV Unplugged session, Josh Homme and co. performed a selection of tracks in Berlin from their Lullabies To Paralaze album, which was released earlier that year.Watch them play In My Head here: