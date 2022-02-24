Liam Gallagher reveals C'Mon You Know tracklist in TikTok video

24 February 2022, 18:26 | Updated: 24 February 2022, 18:41

Liam Gallagher at The BRIT Awards 2022
Liam Gallagher has shared the tracklist to his new album. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images
Radio X

By Radio X

The former Oasis rocker has shared a video of himself appearing to reveal the tracklist to his third studio album.

Liam Gallagher has shared what sounds like the tracklist to his C'mon You Know album, which is released on 27th May.

The former Oasis frontman shared a video on TikTok, which sees him list out various titles, including Everything's Electric, and the Ezra Koenig-feature Moscow Rules.

If the video is to be taken at face value, then Liam's third studio album will comprise of 12 tracks in total, including the album's title track.

Liam Gallagher's C'Mon You Know tracklist:

  1. More Power
  2. Diamonds In The Dark
  3. Don't Go Halfway
  4. Too Good For Giving Up
  5. Was Not Meant To be
  6. C'Mon You Know
  7. Everything's Electric
  8. The World Is In Need
  9. Moscow Rules
  10. I'm Free
  11. Better Days
  12. Sweet Children

Gallagher has also teased that C'mon You Know, which follows 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not, is "a bit peculiar".

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, he revealed: Some of it's odd, man. 80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

But Liam assured fans: "I still sound normal, and mega and all that, but if you're gonna do something a bit different, do it in these times because if people don't like it, blame it on COVID. And then we'll go back to the normal stuff."

