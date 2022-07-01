Kings of Leon at The O2 London: Support, stage times, tickets & more

Kings of Leon are headed to The O2, London in July. Picture: Press/Matthew Followill

Kings Of Leon are set for two nights at The O2 in London. Find out everything you need to know about the gigs here.

Kings of Leon are finally set to bring their world tour to London with a duo of dates at The O2 Arena.

Caleb, Matthew, Jared and Nathan Followill will play hits from across their career and their last studio album When You See Yourself, but what time will they start, who's supporting and what can we expect on the setlist.

Find out everything you need to know about KOL in London, including stage times, support acts, what you can expect from the setlist and how to get there below.

What are Kings Of Leon's London dates?

Kings of Leon will play two nights at The O2, London on 1st and 2nd July 2022.

The Snuts will support Kings of Leon on night one in London . Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Who's supporting Kings of Leon in London?

Support comes from The Snuts on Friday 1st July and The Vaccines on Saturday 2nd July.

The Vaccines will support Kings of Leon on their second night at The O2. Picture: Press

What are Kings Of Leon's London stage times?

No official stage times have been shared yet, but doors open at 5.30pm

Are there still tickets for Kings Of Leon in London?

There are still a limited amount of tickets for KOL at The O2 London.

Visit axs.com for more information.

What will Kings of Leon play on their setlist?

It's not confirmed yet what the band will play in London, but a glance at their setlist for their Newcastle gig on @9th June suggests the rockers will play a career-spanning set of around 25 tracks.

See their setlist from Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 29th June 2022:

Intro

When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away The Bandit Slow Night, So Long King of the Rodeo Taper Jean Girl Knocked Up Manhattan Time in Disguise Waste a Moment Radioactive Find Me On Call 100,000 People Pyro Closer Crawl Molly's Chambers Echoing Cold Desert Milk Fans Use Somebody

Encore:

23. Revelry

24. The Bucket

25. Sex on Fire

How to get to Kings of Leon at The O2 London:

The O2 is at SE10 0DX

You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.

The arena is served by station North Greenwhich, which is on the Jubilee Line.

Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.

Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.

Visit The O2 website for full information on how to get there.

