Kasabian thank fans after "off the scale" homecoming show at Leicester's Victoria Park

Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian in 2024. Picture: Raymond Davies/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co have thanked the "Kasabian massive" for their love and support following their Solstice II gig.

Kasabian have thanked their fans following their epic homecoming gig.

Serge Pizzorno co and played a headline show at Leicester's Victoria Park for Solstice II on Saturday (6th July), treating fans to a 20-track career-spanning set.

After their triumphant show, the band took to social media to share a selection of snaps in a post, which read: "LES-TAH Someone’s gonna have to bring us back down to earth, together we took the city out of the stratosphere that was the greatest night of our lives."

They added: "They were biggest drops we’ve ever seen and the buzz for the happenings tunes were off the scale! Thank you to all the Kasabian massive for creating pandemonium and all your love and support 🙏🙏 🙏what a week that’s been, let’s do it again soon".

See Kasabian's setlist at Leicester's Victoria Park on 6th July:

Call (extended intro)

Club Foot

Ill Ray (The King)

CHEMICALS

Shoot the Runner

Re‐Wired

Underdog

You're in Love With a Psycho

Coming Back to Me Good (Dee-Lite's "Groove is in the Heart" intro)

Algorithms

SCRIPTVRE

stevie

The Doberman

treat

Vlad the Impaler

Empire

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:

Reason Is Treason

Bless This Acid House

Fire

Pizzorno helped mark the band's homecoming show with a Pet Town Quiz special, where he talked about all things his hometown (or, rather city and gave a PET TOWN QUIZ, which saw

Gavin "The Woodman" Woods takes on the evil "Doctor" Sunta Templeton in a rapid-fire set of true-or-false questions.

Find out what went down here.

Serge Pizzorno from Kasabian takes over the Pet Town Quiz!

Kasabian's homecoming gig comes off the back of their electrifying Glastonbury secret set and the release of their eighth studio album Happenings, which includes the singles Call, Coming Back To Me Good and Algorithims.

Stream the new record here:

Meanwhile, Kasabian have announced UK arena dates for November 2024, which will see them joined by The Streets as special guests.

Tickets go on general sale this Wednesday 19th July via Ticketmaster.

Kasabian's November 2024 dates: