Serge Pizzorno from Kasabian takes over the Pet Town Quiz!

The Kasabian legend sets questions on his hometown for Johnny Vaughan and the 4-7 Thang as a prelude to the band's massive homecoming show this weekend...

At the start of every week, Johnny Vaughan and the 4-7 Thang Gang adopt a Pet Town, with the location in question becoming the subject of the PET TOWN QUIZ.

Slug * choice, as it's actually a CITY. But there's a reason why Leicester has been picked. It's the location of this weekend's massive Summer Solstice II show featuring Kasabian... and none other than frontman Serge Pizzorno is going to be hosting this special Leicester Pet Town Quiz!

Gavin "The Woodman" Woods takes on the evil "Doctor" Sunta Templeton in a rapid-fire set of true-or-false questions, in which Serge asks such posers as:

Was Serge present when Richard III's bones were exhumed from a Leicester car park?

Does Leicester hold the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India?

Is Leicester responsible for the world's first package holiday?

Find out who triumphs in radio's shortest-running, lowest-scoring, least-engaging civic-based true or false challenge!

Kasabian's brand new album Happenings is released today. Serge Pizzorno will be in the Radio X studio to talk through the songs track by track on X-Posure, on Friday 5th July from 11pm. Listen live or catch up on Global Player.

