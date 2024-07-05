What are Kasabian's biggest songs?

Kasabian in 2024: , Serge Pizzorno, Ian Matthews and Chris Edwards. Picture: Press

With the band making a triumphant return with the album Happenings and a homecoming show, Summer Solstice II, Radio X adds up the streams and views from the Leicester legends.

Leicester legends Kasabian have become one of the biggest bands of the past 20 years with their expert blend of rock and electronica. Their energetic live performances have captivated audiences from tiny club shows to the world's biggest festivals.

With their eighth album, Happenings, finally here, Radio X takes a look at which of Kasabian's songs have had the most impact on the streaming service Spotify and the video platform YouTube. Just which one of their tunes is the biggest?

Kasabian: essential facts

Formed: Leicester, 1997

Current members: Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, Tim Carter

First single: Processed Beats (November 2003)

(November 2003) Album discography: Kasabian (2004); Empire (2006); West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009); Velociraptor! (2011); 48:13 (2014); For Crying Out Loud (2017); The Alchemist's Euphoria (2022); Happenings (2024).