What are Kasabian's biggest songs?
5 July 2024, 16:29 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 16:41
With the band making a triumphant return with the album Happenings and a homecoming show, Summer Solstice II, Radio X adds up the streams and views from the Leicester legends.
Leicester legends Kasabian have become one of the biggest bands of the past 20 years with their expert blend of rock and electronica. Their energetic live performances have captivated audiences from tiny club shows to the world's biggest festivals.
With their eighth album, Happenings, finally here, Radio X takes a look at which of Kasabian's songs have had the most impact on the streaming service Spotify and the video platform YouTube. Just which one of their tunes is the biggest?
Kasabian: essential facts
- Formed: Leicester, 1997
- Current members: Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, Tim Carter
- First single: Processed Beats (November 2003)
- Album discography: Kasabian (2004); Empire (2006); West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009); Velociraptor! (2011); 48:13 (2014); For Crying Out Loud (2017); The Alchemist's Euphoria (2022); Happenings (2024).
Kasabian - Fire: release date 1st June 2009
The band's most successful song in the digital age is the lead single from their 2009 album West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum. It's their highest-chartig single, making Number 3 in June 2009 and remaining on the charts for 34 weeks. The BPI have certified Fire double-Platinum, and the track has had over 176 million Spotify streams and over 39 million YouTube views.
Kasabian - Fire (Video)
Kasabian - Club Foot: release date 10th May 2004
Described by Serge Pizzorno as a song about "revenge", Club Foot was the third single to be released by Kasabian and appeared on their self-titled debut album. When originally release in May 2004, the track made Number 19 in the UK charts, and a re-release a year later saw the single peak at Number 21. The track has enjoyed over 134 million streams and over 26 million video views.
Kasabian - Club Foot (Official Video)
Kasabian - Underdog: release date 26th October 2009
The third single from the album West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum has long been a favourite of TV producers and peaked at Number 32 on its inital release. It's been streamed over 103 million times and over watched on YouTube over 18 million times, and certified Platinum in the UK.
Kasabian - Underdog
Kasabian - You're In Love With A Psycho: release date 17th March 2017
The lead single from the album For Crying Out Loud may have only got to Number 62 in the charts in May 2017, but the track has been certified Platinum, with over 94 million streams and over 16 million views.
Kasabian - You're In Love With a Psycho (Official Video)
Kasabian - L.S.F.: release date 9th August 2004
Lost Souls Forever was the second single from Kasabian, dressed in the now-traditional "masked face" artwork. It's one of the band's biggest hits in the UK, peaking at Number 10 in August 2004 and being certified Gold. The song has racked up over 74 million Spotify streams and over 15 million YouTube views.
Kasabian - L.S.F.
Kasabian - Shoot The Runner: release date 6th November 2006
The second single from the Empire album peaked at Number 17 in the UK singles chart and later appeared on Guitar Hero III! In the digital era, the track has achieved over 51 million streams and over 7 million views on YouTube.
Kasabian - Shoot The Runner
Kasabian - Goodbye Kiss: release date 20th February 2012
This track from the Velociraptor! album only had a physical release in the shape of a one-sided 10" single, but it remains popular online, with over 36 million streams and over 19 million views. It's since been certified Platinum in the UK.
Kasabian - Goodbye Kiss
Kasabian - Eez-Eh: release date 29th April 2014
The hyperatcive first single from the 48:13 album was a nod to Underworld's Born Slippy and peaked at Number 22 in the UK charts in June 2014. Ten years after its release, the song has over 36 million streams on Spotify and over 16 million views on YouTube.
Kasabian - eez-eh
Kasabian - Ill Ray (The King): release date 2nd May 2017
The first single to be taken from the album For Crying Out Loud features a video shot in the band's home town of Leicester. Certified Silver in the UK, the song has been streamed over 40 million times and watched just under 5 million times.
Kasabian - Ill Ray (The King) [Official Video]
Kasabian - Where Did All The Love Go? Release date 10th August 2009
This classic tune from the West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum album peaked at Number 30 i the UK charts in August 2009 and has since been certified Silver in the UK. The track has been streamed on Spotify over 34 million times and watched on YouTube over 8.5 million times.
Kasabian - Where Did All the Love Go? (Video)