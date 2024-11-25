Serge Pizzorno completes Florence marathon with no training

Serge Kasabian. Picture: Matt Crossick, Instagram/the_s.l.p

By Jenny Mensah

The Kasabian frontman shared a image of himself at the finish line after completing the impressive feat in Italy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Serge Pizzorno has celebrated completing the Firenze Marathon without any training.

The Kasabian frontman took to Instagram at the end of last week to share the accomplishment with his fans, posting a selection of photos and videos from Italy.

Speaking to camera Pizzorno, who is of Italian heritage, said: "I'm in Florence, Italy. About to run a marathon. No training. Who knows?"

The second video sees the Leicester rocker brandishing his medal with a foil cape wrapped around him while the final image sees him holding it up proudly.

That's not all, either, as it seems like the Underdog rocker managed it in less than four hours as the caption explained: "got roped into this, zero training, sub 4 we’ll take it x"

When looking at Kasabian's energetic sets, it's no surprise that Serge was able to achieve the impressive feat last week.

However, you might think the frontman might be having a well-deserved rest after the band's busy 2024.

This summer saw the band play an electrifying secret set at Glastonbury 2024's new-look Woodsies Stage, before releasing their Happenings album a week later and playing a much-anticipated homecoming date at Leicester's Victoria Park.

The L.S.F. outfit have also just come off the back of huge headline UK & Ireland shows at the likes of Dublin 3 Arena, The O2 Arena, London and Co-Op Live, Manchester where they were joined by notorious party starters The Streets as special guests.

Watch their highlights of the tour below:

The band are also set to embark on dates Down Under, which will see them play Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane - with a fresh date added in Melbourne due to popular demand.

They'll be joined by Stockport five-piece Blossoms on the dates, with tickets on sale now via kasabian.co.uk.

READ MORE: