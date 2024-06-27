Kasabian for "secret set" at Glastonbury?

Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian - Glastonbury's surprise guest this weekend? Picture: Essene Hernandez/Eyepix/Sipa USA/Roger Cracknell 01/classic / Alamy Stock Photo

Serge and the band are rumoured to be appearing at the festival on Saturday....

By Radio X

Kasabian are rumoured to be playing a “secret set” at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

A "source" has told The Sun that the Leicester band, fronted by Serge Pizzorno, have been lined up to play an unlisted show at Worthy Farm this weekend. It comes a decade after Kasabian last appeared at Glastonbury, headling the Pyramid Stage - and a full 20 years since the group opened the festival by appearing on The Other Stage.

The source claims the band has been booked to play the Woodsies stage at 6pm on Saturday (29th June), saying: “Glastonbury is always a big deal but this year Kasabian really can’t wait, especially as it’s a decade since they were last there.

“They loved the idea of being a secret act and jumped at the idea when it was suggested by Glasto boss Emily Eavis.

“The set will be an hour long. Fans are going to go absolutely nuts when they realise Kasabian are playing and Glasto are ready for it to be absolutely mobbed.”

The news comes a week before the release of Kasabian's eighth studio album, Happenings, and their headline homecoming show at Leicster's Victoria Park, Summer Solstice II.

The show itself marks 10 years since the first Summer Solstice. Pizzorno told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan that the event was "Like a World Cup win or something. There were people in the fountains. It was crazy."