Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Grennan and Streets Drive-In shows cancelled

The series of open-air gigs due to take place this summer have been shelved due to concerns over local lockdowns.

A series of socially-distanced live shows featuring the likes of The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs and Tom Grennan have all been cancelled after fears over "latest developments regarding localised lockdowns".

The Utilita Live From The Drive-In shows - which were also due to feature Dizzee Rascal, Beverly Knight, Gary Numan and The Lightning Seeds - were to take place in outdoor spaces in London, Liverpool and Birmingham and nine other cities.

300 cars would have been allowed to attend, allowing fans to watch the singer perform from designated "safe" areas.

However, promoters Live Nation have said in a statement: "The latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence”. They say that refunds will be issued within seven days.

Mike Skinner of The Streets performing live in 2019. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty Images

Tom Grennan, whose shows were due to start at Leeds' East Airport on 5 August, posted: “We were desperate to make these shows happen, but sadly this won't be the case."

He added: "I'll be coming soon with positive news."