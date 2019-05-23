Kaiser Chiefs announce new album Duck and Record Collection single

Kaiser Chiefs. Picture: Press/ Edward Cooke

Frontman Ricky Wilson told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan that their seventh album with will be preceded by a new single named Record Collection.

Kaiser Chiefs have announced the details of their seventh studio album.

Duck, which is the first studio album to come from the Leeds rockers since 2016's Stay Together, will be released through Polydor on 26 July 2019.

The first track to come from the album is Record Collection, a synth-laden indie anthem, which had its first play on Radio X this morning.

“It’s undeniably fantastic and undeniably Kaiser Chiefs,” says frontman Ricky Wilson.

Talking about writing the song, Wilson says it came "quickly".

“It’s a vibe. It’s about the internet and frustration with the internet, about how it rules our lives but we don’t really understand what it is and how we just click accept.”



The release of Kaiser Chiefs album will be preceded by a huge homecoming gig at Elland Road on 8 June to celebrate 100 years of Leeds United F.C.

Kaiser Chiefs wearing Leeds United shirts to announce their 2019 Elland Road gig. Picture: Press

