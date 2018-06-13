Johnny Marr Revisits His David Cameron Tweet

13 June 2018, 10:51

Johnny Marr, 2018
Johnny Marr, 2018. Picture: Press

The legendary guitarist has relived the moment he forbade the former Prime Minister to like The Smiths.

Johnny Marr isn't backwards about coming forwards when it comes to his politics, and has publicly shared his views on everything from Brexit to welfare cuts.

But 2010 undoubtedly saw him at his most angry, when he responded to then-PM David Cameron citing The Smiths as one of his favourite bands.

Taking straight to Twitter, Manchester band's former guitarist wrote: ""

Now, revisiting that moment in time, the Generate singer told The Guardian: "I gave that about three seconds’ thought before I did it.

"I really was offended by his appropriation of the group, trying to be cool by association… He picked on the wrong person.

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron in 2010
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron in 2010. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images

Watch Johnny Marr talk about being mistaken for Noel Gallagher:

Marr will celebrate the release of his Call The Comet album on 15 June with an intimate conversation with Radio X's John Kennedy.

The special chat - which takes place on the night of Thursday 14 June - will be held in aid of Global's Make Some Noise charity, which puts a spotlight on smaller charities which struggle to be heard.

Johnny Marr Songs

Johnny Marr Latest

See more Johnny Marr Latest

Johnny Marr

Johnny Marr Revisits His David Cameron Tweet

Johnny Marr

Johnny Marr UK Tour Dates 2018: How To Get Tickets

Johnny Marr

Why Did Johnny Marr Change His Name?

Johnny Marr press

Johnny Marr Announces Call The Comet Album & Tour

Johnny Marr and Boris Johnson

Johnny Marr: “Boris Johnson Is A F**king Moron”