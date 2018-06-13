Johnny Marr Revisits His David Cameron Tweet

Johnny Marr, 2018. Picture: Press

The legendary guitarist has relived the moment he forbade the former Prime Minister to like The Smiths.

Johnny Marr isn't backwards about coming forwards when it comes to his politics, and has publicly shared his views on everything from Brexit to welfare cuts.

But 2010 undoubtedly saw him at his most angry, when he responded to then-PM David Cameron citing The Smiths as one of his favourite bands.

Taking straight to Twitter, Manchester band's former guitarist wrote: ""

David Cameron, stop saying that you like The Smiths, no you don't. I forbid you to like it. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) December 2, 2010

Now, revisiting that moment in time, the Generate singer told The Guardian: "I gave that about three seconds’ thought before I did it.

"I really was offended by his appropriation of the group, trying to be cool by association… He picked on the wrong person.

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron in 2010. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images

