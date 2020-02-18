Johnny Marr's 2020 UK gigs: dates, tickets & more

As the Smiths guitarist appears at the BRIT Awards to perform the Bond theme song, find out where you can see him live this year.

This week has seen Johnny Marr perform the latest Bond theme song at The BRIT Awards 2020.

The former Smiths guitarist - who is scoring the soundtrack for the famous spy franchise with Hans Zimmer - is no stranger to live performances, often playing a career-spanning sets across the length and breadth of Britain.

But where can you see the Hand In Glove guitarist live this year?

Find out where Marr is playing in the UK & Ireland in 2020, what festivals he's headed to, and how to buy tickets.

Where is Johnny Marr playing in 2020?

Sunday 24 May - Bearded Theory's Spring Gathering - Catton - BUY TICKETS

Friday 29 May - All Points East Festival - Victoria Park, London - BUY TICKETS

Sunday 31 May - Saltwater Festival - Westport House - Mayo, Ireland - BUY TICKETS

Friday 17 July - Northside Festival - The Big Park, Burnham - BUY TICKETS

Tursday 30 July - Kendall Calling Festival - Lowther Deer Park - Penrith - BUY TICKETS

Sunday 30 August - Victoria Festival - Portsmouth - BUY TICKETS