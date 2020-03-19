Why John Lennon's Imagine is more than just a peace anthem

The former Beatle's 1971 song still has its admirers for its message of peace and unity - but the lyrics came from a much more radical place.

With the world "social distancing" due to the international spread of coronavirus, some people have used new methods to stay in touch. Social media has come into its own - which was the case when celebrities like Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo came together to sing the song Imagine.

The Wonder Woman star was inspired by seeing a man playing the song on trumpet during the lockdown in Italy. She said: "There was something so powerful and pure about the video."

But while Imagine has been taken up as an anthem of peace and unity, it's also received its fair share of criticism.

Lennon was accused of hypocrisy - as a millionaire ex-Beatle, the line about "Imagine no possessions" rang hollow with people when they considered the enormous mansion he lived in. Others thought the song was simply naive: the notorious biographer Albert Goldman called it "a hippie wishing well full of pennyweight dreams for a better world".

But while most people consider Imagine to be the spiritual partner to the anthemic Give Peace A Chance, two years separated the two songs. John's famous "peace campaign", which saw him honeymoon with new wife Yoko Ono by staying in bed for a week and inviting the press to interview them - had been over for a long time.

In actual fact, Imagine was born in more radical circumstances. And the song has a lot more to say about positive thinking than just wishing.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono in their bed in the Presidential Suite of the Hilton Hotel, Amsterdam, 25th March 1969. Picture: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In between his marriage to Ono in March 1969 and the recording of the Imagine album in May 1971, a lot of water had flown under the bridge for John Lennon.

For one thing, he'd gone solo. The Beatles had last recorded together in August 1969 and the album Abbey Road was released a month after. As far as John was concerned, the Fab Four had split - but he had to keep it quiet for business reasons and his extra-curricular activities as the Plastic Ono Band were considered to be a wacky side project. Six months later, Paul McCartney announced his first solo album with a press release that confirmed The Beatles were no more - much to Lennon's anger.

Free to do what he wanted, John - together with Yoko, as always - spent the summer of 1970 in therapy. Not just any therapy, this was the infamous "primal scream" therapy, which encouraged the former Beatle to cry, scream and shout out his anger and unhappiness at his unsettled childhood.

Lennon subsequently recorded an album - called simply John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band but known to everyone as the "Primal Scream Album". On it, he raged at his mother for abandoning him, her early death when John was just 17, and for his reckless father leaving the boy when he was just a child. However, it was a tough listen for a lot of Beatles fans.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono at home in Tittenhurst Park, near Ascot, Berkshire, July 1971. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

At the same time, Lennon had become more interested in politics. His peace campaign favoured personal politics and making a passive statement, but his approached had hardened over the months. As the Vietnam conflict raged on in the US and Britain's involvement in the Nigerian-Biafran civil war made the news due to the famine that the fighting had caused, Lennon decided to be interviewed by the left-wing magazine Red Mole.

To journalists and activists Tariq Ali and Robin Blackburn, the man who once sang She Loves You admitted: "I've always been politically minded, you know, and against the status quo. It's pretty basic when you're brought up, like I was, to hate and fear the police as a natural enemy and to despise the army as something that takes everybody away and leaves them dead somewhere. I mean, it's just a basic working class thing."

John Lennon and Yoko Ono at Antiwar Rally in 1972. Picture: Getty

But when Lennon came to record a follow-up, he decided to "sugar-coat" his message to make it more acceptable to his audience. He wanted his fans to make statements, to protest, to take action - but how to convince them?

The lyrics to Imagine were inspired by Yoko Ono's 1964 book Grapefruit, which offered conceptual ideas that came from her avant garde artist background. "Imagine the clouds dripping," went one message. "Dig a hole in your garden to put them in."

John Lennon and Yoko Ono in Selfridges department store, Oxford Street, London in 1971 to promote the publication of the 2nd edition of Yoko Ono's book Grapefruit. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Getty

The other influence on the song came from comedian and activist Dick Gregory, who gave Ono a book about the power of "positive prayer". "If you want to get a car, get the car keys," explained Lennon in 1980. "Get it? Imagine is saying that.

"If you can imagine a world at peace, with no denominations of religion – not without religion but without this my-God-is-bigger-than-your-God thing – then it can be true."

So this idea of conceptualising a better world - to literally imagine what it would be like - was the first step to taking action. The power of positive thinking was what Imagine was demonstrating. It was much more than just wishing things would get better.

Imagine was born out of radical politics. Lennon said that Imagine was "anti-religious, anti-nationalistic, anti-conventional, anti-capitalistic… but because it is sugar-coated, it is accepted."

When Lennon played the Red Mole team his new song, they were complimentary. Produced by the legendary Phil Spector, the song's simple piano motif is accompanied by beautiful strings and a video that shows the singer sat in his all-white front room as Yoko looks on.

However, the former Beatle felt that he needed to go further with his message. The very next single he wrote was the more direct Power To The People.

Imagine went on to make Number 1 in 1975 - and became a memorial to the late Beatle after his murder in 1980 - and the song has been adapted by people as an anthem of hope and peace.

In the aftermath of 9/11, Yoko commented: "Imagining, that's something that we can all do, even when we have different opinions about how to get there."

Imagine as a song is as powerful as ever.