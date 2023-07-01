Jamie T plays London's Finsbury Park: Full setlist

1 July 2023, 14:25

Jamie T performs at Finsbury Park, London
Jamie T performs at Finsbury Park, London. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Jamie T played an epic date at the north London park on Friday. Find out what was on the setlist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jamie T played a homecoming gig at London's Finsbury Park on Friday 30th June on what he dubbed the "biggest moment" of his career.

After supporting sets from the likes of Kojey Radical and IDLES, the Wimbledon bard took to the stage for a party of epic proportions.

The weather may have been unseasonably gloomy, but it didn't stop the crowd from living it up as Jamie T - whose real name is Jamie Treays - played a 14-track set, which kicked off with new single Hippodrome and included the likes of Sheila, If You've Got The Money, Sticks N' Stones and Zombie.

Get the full setlist below.

Jamie T's setlist at Finsbury Park on 30th June 2023:

1. Hippodrome

2. 90s Cars

3. Operation

4. Emily's Heart

5. Spider's Web

6. Limits Lie

7. Rabbit Hole

8. Salvador

9. Dragon Bones

10. If You Got the Money

Encore:

11. Back in the Game

12. Sheila

13. Sticks 'N' Stones (with The Maccabees' Hugo White)

14. Zombie

