Listen to Jamie T's anthemic Hippodrome single ahead of his Finsbury Park gig

29 June 2023, 14:48

Jamie T in 2017
Jamie T in 2017. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

The Wimbledon artist has released a new instant classic ahead of his headline set at Finsbury Park this Friday.

Jamie T has shared his new Hippodrome single this week.

The Wimbledon bard's latest track, which was co-produced by Olly Burden (Hounds), sees the artist make an anthemic ode to past nights out.

Listen to Hippodrome here:

Jamie T - Hippodrome (Official Visualiser)

The song comes as the artist - whose real name is Jamie Treays - prepares to play a historic, career-defining headline show at Finsbury Park this Friday 1st July.

Speaking of the date, which sees him joined by special guests IDLES, plus BRITs-nominated Kojey Radical, Biig Piig, Hak Baker and Willie J Healey, the Sheila star told NME: "I’m excited! We played outside in the dark once at Benicassim years ago, but I’m looking forward to playing in the dark outside. Then the f***kin’ money you pay for the lights actually works! I’m just excited about it. It’s certainly something that won’t happen again. It’s gonna be a celebration."

He added: “Stuff is slowly gearing up a bit. I want to do it in a way I want to do it and I want to be me about it. I wanna really enjoy it.”

READ MORE - Jamie T at Finsbury Park: support, stage times and more

Last year saw Jamie T release his The Theory of Whatever album, which included the singles St George Wharf Tower and The Old Style Raiders, and reached the top of the UK charts.

Speaking about scoring his first ever UK No.1 album, he told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "It's wonderful, mate. It's a wonderful thing for my family and my mum and my dad and just to know it.

"It's a wonderful thing at this age. I'm 36 now. I'm fat and old in music so to have it at this point is a wonderful thing."

Watch Jamie T discuss the record track by track with Radio X's John Kennedy below:

Jamie T - The Theory of Whatever track by track | X-Posure

READ MORE: Jamie T "bemused and chuffed" by first number one album

