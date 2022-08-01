Jamie T "bemused and chuffed" by first number one album

Jamie T press image 2022. Picture: Will Robsob-Scott/Press

Jamie T has celebrated his fifth album The Theory of Whatever scoring a UK number one and told Radio X why it's so special at this point in his career.

Jamie T is thrilled with scoring his first number one album with The Theory of Whatever.

The Wimbledon rocker's fifth studio album was released on Friday 22nd July and saw him reach number one the following week.

Reacting to the news, he told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "It's wonderful, mate. It's wonderful. It's a lovely thing for my family as well and for my mum and my dad and just to know it.

"It's a wonderful thing at this age. You know, I'm 36 now. I'm fat and old in music so to have it at this point is a wonderful thing."

He added: "It's been a wonderful day. I'm completely bemused and chuffed, you know. I don't know what to do with myself actually."

Jamie T also talked about his huge Finsbury Park gig in 2023, which will mark his biggest show to-date.

Asked how he feels about the show, he admitted: "I'm feeling nervous as s***, to be honest.

"I can't really believe what I'm doing, but the album's sold so well and we're number one right now, so it does seem like the right time to put it on and try it."

He added: "I'm 36 now, it's my fifth album, so If we don't try it now we're never going to have the ability to do it [...] I'd love everyone to come down. I hope we can sell it."

Despite his nerves over the dates Jamie is backing himself when it comes to selling the tickets before a full line-up has been announced and he urges fans to get their tickets while they can.

"Look, I'm not [announcing] any special guests [yet]," he told Johnny Vaughan. "I'm selling them on my own. Anyone who wants to play with me, fine, but they aint selling me tickets.

"I'm selling tickets on my own as a singular person and then after that I'm getting as many guests as I can!"

He added: "Listen kids. We don't mess about here. If you wanna come in, get tickets and we'll get some guests in.”

