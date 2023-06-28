Jamie T at Finsbury Park: support, stage times and more

Jamie T has announced a mammoth Finsbury Park date for summer 2023. Picture: Press

Jamie T is set for a mammoth date at the North London Park this weekend. Find out when he's playing, who's supporting and all the stage times

Jamie T is all set to play North London's Finsbury Park at a huge milestone gig on 30th June 2023.

The massive 45,000 capacity show will be his biggest headline show to date sees the Wimbledon boy joined by special guests.

Now, it's been confirmed that the Wimbledon star will be joined by IDLES, playing their only UK show of the summer, plus BRITs-nominated Kojey Radical, Biig Piig, Hak Baker and Willie J Healey.

Jamie T at Finsbury Park stage times

Jamie T - 20.55

Idles - 19.20

Kojey Radical - 18.15

Biig Piig - 17.15

Hak Baker - 16.20

Willie J Healey - 15.30

Gates open - 13.30

Can I buy tickets to Jamie T at Finsbury Park?

Remaining tickets are still available via Ticketmaster here

Previously asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan if he could give any hints on special guests, he said: "Look, I'm not [announcing] any special guests. I'm selling them on my own. Anyone who wants to play with me, fine, but they aint selling me tickets. I'm selling tickets on my own as a singular person and then after that I'm getting as many guests as I can!"

He added: "Listen kids. We don't mess about here. If you wanna come in, get tickets and we'll get some guests in.”

Last year saw Jamie T’s release his album, The Theory of Whatever, which included the singles St George Wharf Tower and The Old Style Raiders and reached the top of the UK charts.

Speaking about scoring his first ever UK No.1 album, he said: "It's wonderful, mate. It's a wonderful thing for my family and my mum and my dad and just to know it.

"It's a wonderful thing at this age. I'm 36 now. I'm fat and old in music so to have it at this point is a wonderful thing."

Watch Jamie T discuss the record track by track with Radio X's John Kennedy below:

Jamie T - The Theory of Whatever track by track | X-Posure

The south Londoner returned to the stage in May 2022 after a 5-year hiatus, performing an intimate show at London’s Subterania, ahead of a triumphant headline performance at the John Peel stage at Glastonbury.

