See James Bay Play An Amazing Solo Session At Radio X

Watch the British singer-songwriter perform tracks such as Wild Love and Pink Lemonade from his acclaimed second album, Electric Light.

James Bay has released his second studio album Electric Light. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s chart-topping debut Chaos and the Calm and has been described by the Hitchin-born singer-songwriter as “a real sonic and artistic evolution for me”.

To mark the release of the Electric Light album, James came into the Radio X studios to perform a couple of new tracks from the album, lit only by some electric light bulbs.

James recently told Radio X’s Gordon Smart about the inspiration behind the single Wild Love:

"It's a bit of a love at first sight thing. I reckon that happens to people.

"They catch and lock eyes with someone across the room for the first time and it's magic and everything that follows is fantastic."

James also performed an excellent solo version of Hold Back The River, from his debut LP Chaos And The Calm.

Bay’s second studio album was co-written and co-produced with longtime friend and collaborator Jon Green, before the pair brought onboard Paul Epworth - who previously worked with Adele and Florence and the Machine - to finish off the record.

James Bay Electric Light tracklist:

Intro

Wasted On Each Other

Pink Lemonade

Wild Love

Us

In My Head

Interlude

Just For Tonight

Wanderlust

I Found You

Sugar Drunk High

Stand Up

Fade Out

Slide

James Bay - Electric Light. Picture: Press

James will head to London’s Roundhouse, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol, Cambridge, Newcastle, and Leicester on his UK tour later this month.

See James Bay's UK Tour dates below:

27 May - SWANSEA, Radio 1 Biggest Weekend

29 May - LONDON The Roundhouse

30 May - MANCHESTER Albert Hall

1 June - SHEFFIELD O2Academy

2 June - BRISTOL Colston Hall

3 June - CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

5 June - NEWCASTLE O2Academy

6 June - LEICESTER DeMontfort Hall

23 June - ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL

29 June - GLASGOW, TRNSMT Festival

17 August - RIZE FESTIVAL