Inhaler announce Blackpool Empress Ballroom show

Inhaler will be playing Blackpool in November. Picture: Lewis Evans/Press

The Irish band will be playing the seaside town in November as part of their Cuts & Bruises tour.

By Radio X

Inhaler have announced a new show at Blackpool's legendary Empress Ballroom in November.

Following appearances at Reading and Leeds, plus a homecoming show at Ireland's Electric Picnic last weekend, the band will play the ballroom on 2nd November with special guests Seb Lowe and Neon Waltz.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday 8th September at 9.30am via inhaler.band/tour.

The Blackpool date comes as part of Inhaler's Cuts & Bruises tour, which saw them play Europe with Arctic Monkeys and North America.

The band will play three shows in London to replace their original date at Brixton O2 Academy as well two shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.

Inhaler 2023 UK tour dates

31st October O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

1st November O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

2nd November Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

4th November Troxy, London - SOLD OUT

6th November Barrowland, Glasgow - SOLD OUT

7th November Barrowland, Glasgow - SOLD OUT

Inhaler's second album Cuts & Bruises was released in February of this year.