Inhaler announce Blackpool Empress Ballroom show

5 September 2023, 13:17 | Updated: 5 September 2023, 13:19

Inhaler will be playing Blackpool in November.
Inhaler will be playing Blackpool in November. Picture: Lewis Evans/Press

The Irish band will be playing the seaside town in November as part of their Cuts & Bruises tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

Inhaler have announced a new show at Blackpool's legendary Empress Ballroom in November.

Following appearances at Reading and Leeds, plus a homecoming show at Ireland's Electric Picnic last weekend, the band will play the ballroom on 2nd November with special guests Seb Lowe and Neon Waltz.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday 8th September at 9.30am via inhaler.band/tour.

The Blackpool date comes as part of Inhaler's Cuts & Bruises tour, which saw them play Europe with Arctic Monkeys and North America.

The band will play three shows in London to replace their original date at Brixton O2 Academy as well two shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.

Inhaler 2023 UK tour dates

  • 31st October O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
  • 1st November O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
  • 2nd November Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
  • 4th November Troxy, London - SOLD OUT
  • 6th November Barrowland, Glasgow - SOLD OUT
  • 7th November Barrowland, Glasgow - SOLD OUT

Inhaler's second album Cuts & Bruises was released in February of this year.

Matt Damon loves The Rolling Stones, U2 and Inhaler!

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Arctic Monkeys

Blur

DMA'S

Noel Gallagher

Kasabian

Red Hot Chili Peppers

More Music News

Nirvana in Japan in 1992: Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl

Nirvana: 30th anniversary edition of In Utero will feature 53 unreleased tracks

Nirvana

The Rolling Stones in Sweden, July 2022

The Rolling Stones to unveil new album at live event on Wednesday

The Rolling Stones

Burning Man: Partygoers face eight-hour delays getting out of festival after flooding

Smash Mouth in August 1997: Steve Harwell, Paul De Lisle, Greg Camp and Kevin Coleman

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell has died aged 56

News