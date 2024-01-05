Green Day share new single One Eyed Bastard

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The band have shared the next cut to be taken from their forthcoming Saviors album.

Green Day have shared their One Eyed Bastard single.

The punk rock trio have shared the first listen of the track, which is the next cut to come from their Saviors album, released on 19th January.

The defiant anthem is accompanied by an animated video, which you can watch below:

Green Day - One Eyed Bastard

Speaking about the single, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a press release that it: "started off as just a riff that I had – a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff."

He added: "Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life."

The rocker isn't wrong, with the singer declaring in the song's chorus: "Vendetta is a friend of mine/ Revenge is sweeter than wine/ I never asked to hear your god-damned feelings/ Get on your knees when you are kissing my ring"

One Eyed Bastard follows the release of the album's previous singles, The American Dream Is Killing Me, Look Ma, No Brains! and the incredibly personal Dilemma, which deals with themes surrounding addiction.

The band are also giving fans the chance to preview their 14th studio album ahead of its release in special independent record stores across the globe.

Taking to social media, they asked their fans: "Soooo who wants to hear Saviors before it's out?!"

"Lucky for you we’re making it happen. they added. "Stop by one of the participating indie record stores around the country and the world starting on January 13th!"

Soooo who wants to hear Saviors before it's out?! Lucky for you we’re making it happen. Stop by one of the participating indie record stores around the country and the world 🌏 starting on January 13th!



See what stores are throwing a party ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/ZaotPiPaTs… pic.twitter.com/91DoPUkN5f — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 3, 2024

The news comes after Green Day hit the headlines for performing American Idiot at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve when frontman Billie Joel changed the lyrics "I'm not a part of the redneck agenda," to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” referring to Donald Trump's famous Make America Great Again slogan.

Watch their performance below:

Green Day - "American Idiot" + "Holiday" [2024 Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve]

Green Day are set for a busy 2024 with plans to support Saviors with world tour dates, which include a stint on this side of the pond this summer and outdoor dates at the likes of Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and London's Wembley Stadium.

See Green Day's 2024 UK and Irish tour dates below:

Friday 21st June 2024: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 23rd June Isle Of Wight Festival

Tuesday 25th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Thursday 27th June Marlay Park, Dublin

Saturday 29th June 2024: London - Wembley Stadium

Visit greenday.com for their full tour dates and tickets.