Green Day release deeply personal Dilemma single

Green Day share the official video for their Dilemma single. Picture: YouTube/Green Day

By Jenny Mensah

The punk trio have released the next cut to be taken from their Saviors album and its accompanying visuals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Green Day have unveiled their Dilemma single.

The personal song, which tackles of themes of addiction, is accompanied by a black and white video which sees frontman Billie Joel Armstrong tempted by vices and battling his demons.

The song includes brutally honest lyrics such as: "I was sober now I’m drunk again / I’m in trouble and in love again / I don’t want to be a dead man walking / I don’t want to be a dead man walking.”

A press release explains: "As the track winds down, memories start to gain some colour as Billie gets hit with the cold hard sober truth: Drunk Billie made a mess of everything".

Watch the video below:

Green Day - Dilemma (Official Music Video)

"Dilemma was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me,” Billie Joe Armstrong explains. “We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

The single, which follows the release of Saviors' lead track The American Dream Is Killing Me and Look Ma, No Brains, comes after the band announced the details of a mammoth 2024 global stadium tour.

The dates will see the band supported by special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK and Europe.

Green Day will support the new album with a global Saviors tour in 2024. Picture: Emmie America

Last month saw the band give their UK fans a taste of what to expect with a surprise mini gig at a London pub.

The punk trio treated fans to a selection of their biggest hits, including Welcome To Paradise, Basket Case, Warning and their new single The American Dream is Killing Me, before ending on their 2004 classic American Idiot.

Green Day perform in London pub

Taking to social media after the gig, they wrote: "London, what a night!!! We’re going to remember that one for a long long time. Thank you to The Marquis Covent Garden for having us and to the handful of you that got to witness it. Excited to see more of your faces tonight at Electric Ballroom and even way more of your faces on The Saviors Tour next summer!"

London, what a night!!! We’re going to remember that one for a long long time. Thank you to The Marquis Covent Garden for having us and to the handful of you that got to witness it. Excited to see more of your faces tonight at Electric Ballroom and even way more of your faces on… pic.twitter.com/Lqt0r2gG1v — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 10, 2023

See Green Day's 2024 UK and Irish tour dates below:

Friday 21st June 2024: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 23rd June Isle Of Wight Festival

Tuesday 25th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Thursday 27th June Marlay Park, Dublin

Saturday 29th June 2024: London - Wembley Stadium

Visit greenday.com for their full tour dates.