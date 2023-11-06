Green Day to play intimate London gig this week

Green Day are set for a tiny London gig. Picture: Alice Baxley

The punk trio will play a gig at Camden's Electric Ballroom on Friday 10th November. Find out how you can buy tickets.

Green Day have announced a surprise intimate gig this week.

The trio - made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - will play an extra special show in London at Camden's Electric Ballroom on Friday 10th November as part of their "Hella Tiny Tour".

Tickets are only available by request at Greenday.request.ticketmaster.co.uk and fans must request their tickets before 10am on Monday 6th November.

There's a two ticket limit and the gig is 14+. Plus, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult

London - 10 November @ Electric Ballroom

Request your tickets before 10:00am tomorrow, Monday 6th November.

Green Day tease world stadium tour

The news comes after the band announced the 2024 UK and Irish dates for The Saviors World Tour.

The trio will support the new album as well as the 30th and 20th anniversary of their Dookie and American Idiot album respectively, with dates which include a show at Manchester Emirates Old Trafford on Friday 21st June and London Wembley Stadium on 29th June 2024.

Support for their shows comes from Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, The Interrupters, Donots and Maid of Ace on select dates.

The headline stadium dates also include a headline set at Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday 23rd June, which is a UK festival exclsuive.

Green Day's 2024 The Savior Tour UK and Europe dates. Picture: Press

See Green Day's 2024 UK and Irish tour dates:

Friday 21st June 2024: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 23rd June Isle Of Wight Festival

Tuesday 25th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Thursday 27th June Marlay Park, Dublin

Saturday 29th June 2024: London - Wembley Stadium

Green Day's Saviours album is released on 19th January 2024.