Watch Green Day perform Good Riddance with a fan in Paris

Green Day performed on stage with a fan this weekend. Picture: 1. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images 2. YouTube

The punk trio performed their iconic 1997 single with a fan during their Batalcan gig this weekend.

Green Day performed one of their classic songs on stage with a fan.

The punk rock trio. - made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - played an intimate show as part of of their "Hella Tiny Tour" at Le Bataclan in Paris, France on Saturday 4th November when they invited a fan up to help them play Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).

Watch them play the 1997 song, in a video shared on YouTube by Koulm Notmant:

The rockers played a whopping 26-song setlist at the gig, including the likes of American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Welcome To Paradise, Warning, Basket Case and a reprise of their new single The American Dream Is Killing Me.

After teasing fans to expect even more of these intimate dates in Europe, the band announced on the Sunday (5th November) their plans to play a special gig at Camden's Electric Ballroom in London on Friday 10th November.

The announcement comes after the band confirmed the UK and Irish leg of their Saviors Tour dates next year, which will see them play the likes of Wembley Stadium on 29th June 2024.

Green Day also play Isle of Wight Festival, which will be a UK festival exclusive, ruling them out as Glastonbury headliners for 2024.

See Green Day's 2024 UK and Irish tour dates: