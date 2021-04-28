Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer reschedule UK Hella Mega Tour for 2022

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's Hella Mega Tour has been moved to next year.

By Jenny Mensah

A number of European dates, which would have seen Billie Joe Armstrong and co joined by Fall Out Boy and Weezer, will be postponed until 2022.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have been forced to postpone their 2020 Hella Mega Tour European dates once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billie Joe Armstrong and co were set to be joined by the Sugar, We're Going Down band and the Buddy Holly geek-rockers for mammoth stadium dates across the globe.

However, the band were forced to postpone UK and Ireland dates until 2021 and have now moved them a second time to 2022.

Sharing a joint statement on Wednesday 28 April, they wrote: "Europe + UK - this past year has been chaotic to say the very least, and while we hoped we'd be able to make the Hella Mega Tour a reality for you this summer, COVID had other plans. With that being said, your shows will now be happening in 2022. Your tickets are good for the new dates, so make sure to hold onto them!"

Speaking to their American fans, they added: "And for all of you in the US, we're still planning on coming to see you this summer!"

Previously speaking about the prospect of the mammoth string of dates with all three bands, Fall Out Boy frontman Pete Wentz told NME in 2020: "Two weeks before quarantine began, we got together and rehearsed our set with our staging, our video and our lights because it’s a stadium, so you can’t just do it the week before".

He added: "Now it’s like we’re circling, waiting to land. Nobody knows anything and it’s hard because we really want to do this tour.

"It was a hard thing to orchestrate because there are three bands, you have to figure out who’s doing what and everyone had to really want to do it. I know as much as you do about what’s going to happen with it."

See Green Day, Fall out Boy and Weezer's new Hella Mega dates:

June 2022:

Friday 24 June - London Stadium

Saturday 25 June - Huddersfield John Smith's Stadium

Monday 27 June - Dublin, Venue TBH

Wednesday 29 June - Glasgow's Bellahouston Park