Gerry Cinnamon announces The Bonny Definitive album and Ghost single

12 November 2020, 17:47 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 18:09

Gerry Cinnamon
Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press

The Scottish singer-songwriter will re-release The Bonny album with new single Ghost and tracks Kampire Vampire and Fickle McSelfish.

Gerry Cinnamon has announced the release of The Bonny Definitive today (Thursday 12 November).

The singer-songwriter released his second studio album and the follow-up to Erratic Cinematic earlier this year, but has now announced the definitive version which includes three new tracks.

From this new iteration of the UK No.1 record comes new single Ghost as well as Kampfire Vampire and Fickle McSelfish.

Taking to Instagram, the Castlemilk rocker wrote: “Been waiting a long time to get those tunes back. Should have been on the first album but that’s what happens when you trust the wrong people.

“Ghost, Vampire, Fickle and Roll the Credits were all written around the same time so it’s good to have them all on the same record. 

“Hope everyone’s keeping metallic solid. Don’t let the bastards get you.”

The Bonny Definitive album is out from midnight on 13 November 2020.

READ MORE: The story behind Gerry Cinnamon's The Bonny album title

See The Bonny Definitive album tracklist:

1. Canter

2. Kampfire Vampire

3. War Song Soldier

4. Where We’re Going

5. Head In The Clouds

6. Dark Days

7. The Bonny

8. Sun Queen

9. Outsiders

10. Roll The Credits

11. Ghost

12. Mayhem

13. Fickle McSelfish

14. Six String Gun

15. Every Man’s Truth

Meanwhile, Gerry Cinnamon has rescheduled live dates to 2021 and been named as an extra headliner for Neighbourhood Weekender next year.

See all of Gerry Cinnamon's rescheduled 2021 dates:

MAY 2021

28 May - Victorial Park, Warrington - Neighbourhood Weekender (Headliner)

29 May 2021 - Newcastle, This Is Tomorrow Festival (Headliner)

30 May 2021 - Cardiff, Cardiff Castle (SOLD OUT)

JUNE 2021

1 June 2021 - London, Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)

4 June 2021 - Brighton, Brighton Centre (SOLD OUT)

5 June 2021- Manchester, Manchester Arena (SOLD OUT)

6 June 2021 - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena (SOLD OUT)

11 June 2021- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (SOLD OUT)

18 June 2021 - Cork, Irish Independent Park (SOLD OUT)

19 June 2021- Belfast, Belsonic (SOLD OUT) 20th - Dublin, Malahide Castle (SOLD OUT)

JULY 2021

17 July 2021 - Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium (SOLD OUT)

