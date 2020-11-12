Gerry Cinnamon announces The Bonny Definitive album and Ghost single
12 November 2020, 17:47 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 18:09
The Scottish singer-songwriter will re-release The Bonny album with new single Ghost and tracks Kampire Vampire and Fickle McSelfish.
Gerry Cinnamon has announced the release of The Bonny Definitive today (Thursday 12 November).
The singer-songwriter released his second studio album and the follow-up to Erratic Cinematic earlier this year, but has now announced the definitive version which includes three new tracks.
From this new iteration of the UK No.1 record comes new single Ghost as well as Kampfire Vampire and Fickle McSelfish.
Taking to Instagram, the Castlemilk rocker wrote: “Been waiting a long time to get those tunes back. Should have been on the first album but that’s what happens when you trust the wrong people.
“Ghost, Vampire, Fickle and Roll the Credits were all written around the same time so it’s good to have them all on the same record.
“Hope everyone’s keeping metallic solid. Don’t let the bastards get you.”
The Bonny Definitive album is out from midnight on 13 November 2020.
View this post on Instagram
New definitive version of “The Bonny” Out Midnight. Featuring new single “Ghost” + new recordings of “Kampfire Vampire” & “Fickle McSelfish” Been waiting a long time to get those tunes back. Should have been on the first album but that’s what happens when you trust the wrong people. Ghost, Kampfire, Fickle and Roll the Credits were all written around the same time so it’s good to have them all on the same record. Hope everyone’s keeping mentally solid. Don’t let the bastards get to you. Cheers Gx ———— Pre-order new CD + special “Lyric Etched” Double Vinyl @ link in bio
READ MORE: The story behind Gerry Cinnamon's The Bonny album title
See The Bonny Definitive album tracklist:
1. Canter
2. Kampfire Vampire
3. War Song Soldier
4. Where We’re Going
5. Head In The Clouds
6. Dark Days
7. The Bonny
8. Sun Queen
9. Outsiders
10. Roll The Credits
11. Ghost
12. Mayhem
13. Fickle McSelfish
14. Six String Gun
15. Every Man’s Truth
Meanwhile, Gerry Cinnamon has rescheduled live dates to 2021 and been named as an extra headliner for Neighbourhood Weekender next year.
See all of Gerry Cinnamon's rescheduled 2021 dates:
MAY 2021
28 May - Victorial Park, Warrington - Neighbourhood Weekender (Headliner)
29 May 2021 - Newcastle, This Is Tomorrow Festival (Headliner)
30 May 2021 - Cardiff, Cardiff Castle (SOLD OUT)
JUNE 2021
1 June 2021 - London, Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)
4 June 2021 - Brighton, Brighton Centre (SOLD OUT)
5 June 2021- Manchester, Manchester Arena (SOLD OUT)
6 June 2021 - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena (SOLD OUT)
11 June 2021- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (SOLD OUT)
18 June 2021 - Cork, Irish Independent Park (SOLD OUT)
19 June 2021- Belfast, Belsonic (SOLD OUT) 20th - Dublin, Malahide Castle (SOLD OUT)
JULY 2021
17 July 2021 - Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium (SOLD OUT)