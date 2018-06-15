WATCH: Foo Fighters & Guns N' Roses Rock Out On Stage

See the Learn To Fly rockers join forces with GNR for a rendition of It's So Easy at Florence's Firenze Rocks.

Foo Fighters have joined forces with Guns N' Roses for an epic performance last night (14 June).

The Learn To Fly rockers played a headline performance at Florence’s Firenze Rocks festival, where they invited Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan on stage to help them play a cover of It's So Easy.

Watch it above, in a video shared on Foo Fighters' official Twitter and captioned: "FF x GNR x #FirenzeRocks".

It's not the first time the two bands have joined forces, with Dave Grohl recently joining Guns N' Roses in Tulsa for a rendition of their Paradise City anthem.

And the Foos don't limit their collaborations just to their fellow rock stars, inviting Rick Astley onto the stage when they were last in the UK.

Watch them perform Never Gonna Give You Up with Rick Astley The O2, London:

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl has revealed who he thinks is the nicest after him, Rick Astley and the former US Presidetnt, Barack Obama.

In an interview with GQ, the Everlong rocker said: "Well, I would defnitely take last".

Gushing about the 80s crooner, he added: "Rick Astley without question is one of the nicest people I've ever met in my life.

"Barack Obama was also always wonderfully generous whenever we spoke with each other. He's very cool, you know.

"The Lean To Fly rocker concluded: "Of those three I'd have to go with President Obama, you know considering his job was mabye a little more complicated then Rick Astley's... and he managed to keep his cool".

We still think Dave is a pretty solid guy.

Watch him become a fan's adoptive dad during a gig here:

See Foo Fighters' 2018 UK stadium dates below:

Tuesday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium Friday 22 June - London Stadium Saturday 23 June - London Stadium