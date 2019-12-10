WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl 'shotguns' beer with fan dressed as Santa in Las Vegas

See the Learn To Fly frontman invite a festive fan up on stage before the playing the band's Big Me single.

Footage has emerged of Dave Grohl "shotgunning" a beer with a fan dressed as Santa Claus.

Foo Fighters were playing Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday (7 December) when one lucky member was singled out by the frontman due to his festive get-up.

Watch a clip of the moment in a video shared on Instagram by overj0yed.

Pointing to the crowd, Grohl saw the male fan dressed in a Father Christmas t-shirt and hat and joked: "Look at him, you ain’t gettin’ down the chimney tonight."

He then invited him up on stage, procured two cans of his beer, and pierced the sides before chugging it alongside the fan.

We guess you could say Christmas came early for the lucky fan!

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl shotguns beer with fan dressed as Santa. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Luckily Dave managed to stay upright this time around, as he took a tumble after chugging beer at the start of the year.

The Everlong rockers were playing their first show of 2019 on Wednesday (9 January) at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, when their frontman decided to take a walk around stage.

After attempting to chug a Bud Light down in one, the rocker then went back up to the main stage before losing his footing and toppling over.

Watch the moment in a video, which was shared on Instagram by i_play_with_cars:

The lucky Santa Claus isn't the first fan who Grohl's invited up on stage, and he certainly won't be the last.

This summer saw the Foos play an epic headline gig at Sziget Festival, with Dave Grohl making it even more special for one fan in particular.

Back in August, we reported on the moment the band ended their set with their Everlong anthem, and the frontman called up a crowd-surfing wheelchair user to the stage.

A documentary following the fan, Gal Mizrachi, on his journey to meet the Foos at the Hungarian festival has been created by Das Rund Filmproduction.

Watch the stunning film, entitled Wheels of Madness, here: