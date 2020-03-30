WATCH: Dave Grohl sings moving rendition of My Hero for Elton John's coronavirus relief gig

30 March 2020, 10:56 | Updated: 30 March 2020, 11:19

Dave Grohl sings stunning rendition of My Hero for Elton John's coronavirus relief concert
The Foo Fighters frontman joined the likes of Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish to perform at home for the Elton John-organised gig.

Dave Grohl was among the artists to perform during Elton John's special gig to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The Foo Fighters frontman joined the likes of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which was aired on Sunday (29 March), on FOX.

Watch Grohl's emotional rendition of the Foos' classic My Hero, live from Hawaii.

Ahead of his performance the rocker said: "Hey this is Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters. I hope everyone is staying healthy. If you love someone let them know. If you're thankful for someone, tell them."

He added: "I'd like to dedicate this song to everyone out there on the frontlines that are doing their best to get us through all of this..."

After his performance, the former Nirvana drummer remarked: "AND - if you sing that last chorus every time you wash your hands, I think you'll be in good shape".

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish performed a stripped-back version of her Bad Guy single with her brother Finneas from LA.

Billie Joe Armstrong opted to perform his Boulevard of Broken Dreams hit from his home in California.

Other performances came from Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, H.E.R. and of course Elton John himself.

