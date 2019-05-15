WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl sends video message to talented young drummer on Ellen

15 May 2019, 21:03 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 21:06

Watch the Foo Fighters frontman deliver a video message to nine-year-old Yoyoka Soma on the The Ellen Show, after she performed The Pretender.

Dave Grohl sent a video message to a talented young fan this week.

Nine-year-old drummer Yoyoka Soma visited The Ellen Show, where she previously featured due to her drumming skills.

After confirming her favourite rock drummer was the Foo Fighters frontman and performing the band's famous The Prentender anthem on the drums, Ellen surprised the Japanese musician with a message from Dave himself.

Watch a clip of the moment above, courtesy of The Ellen Show.

Dave Grohl sends surprise message to fan and talented drummer on The Ellen Show. Picture: YouTube/TheEllenShow

Speaking to camera, the Learn To Fly rocker said: "Hi Yoyoka, this is Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters. I've seen you play The Pretender before and you're amazing, so keep it up because the world needs more drummers."

Grohl's latest act of kindness is not the first time the former Nirvana drummer has surprised his fans lately.

Recently the Everlong singer did a spot of impromptu busking in Seattle, Washington, returning to where it all began in the home of grunge, while playing an impromptu gig for onlookers at Pike Place Market.

Watch the rocker perform his Times Like These anthem in a clip above, which was shared on Facebook by Brandi Carlile:

Watch Dave Grohl reveal one of the best support acts he's ever had:

