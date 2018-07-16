VIDEOS: John Travolta & Chad Smith Join Foo Fighters On Stage

Watch the moment the band were joined by the Grease star and the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, as well as The Struts' Luke Spiller.

Foo Fighters fans were treated to not one, not two, but three surprise guests during their recent gig.

The Learn To Fly rockers were playing a show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY, USA on Saturday 14 July when they first invited John Travolta on to the stage.

Replicating his surprise slot at their previous gig in Florida, the rockers played a short rendition of the Grease hit, You're The One That I Want.

However, this time the super star ended up doing a dance with the band on stage.

Watch the moment it unfolded in a video shared by Foo Fighters, credited to YETI, above.

Chad Smith also turned up at the epic outdoor gig, treating fans to a cover of the of the Faces track Stay With Me.

Watch it here, in a video shared on YouTube by themeboudin here:

Other highlights of the night included Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins lifted high above the stage on his drum riser.

See him rocking out below in a video shared by Foo Fighters credited to YETI:

Their 22-track set also featured a cover of Queen's Under Pressure, which was sung by Luke Spiller from The Struts- who were back supporting the Foos on tour.

Not content to appear on stage with Dave Grohl and co. Chad Smith, also joined The Struts for a rendition of Bruce Springsteen's Dancing In The Dark anthem.

Watch them perform the 1984 track previously in Cleveland, Ohio:

Foo Fighters continue their live dates tonight with two sold out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.

See the setlist for Foo Fighters' gig at New York's Jones Beach Theater courtesy of setlist.fm:

1. All My Life

2. Learn to Fly

3. The Pretender

4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood

5. Rope

6. Drum Solo

7. Sunday Rain

8. My Hero

9. These Days

10. Walk (with excerpt of "Mob Rules" by Black Sabbath)

11. Another One Bites the Dust / You're The One That I Want / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop (John Travolta was brought on stage)

12. Under Pressure (Queen cover) (with Luke Spiller of the Struts on vocals)

13. Stay With Me (Faces cover) (with Chad Smith on drums)

14. Monkey Wrench

15. Run

16. Breakout

17. Dirty Water

18. Best of You

Encore: 19. Big Me

20. Times Like These

21. This Is a Call

22. Everlong



