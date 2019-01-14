WATCH: Cute kids headbanging to Foo Fighters in the car!

Take a look at these adorable tots rocking out to one of the Dave Grohl's biggest anthems.

A fan has shared footage of his kids taking part in their own mini Carpool Karaoke with a little help from the Foo Fighters.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by proud parent ChrisDelClear, sees the young tots strapped into their car seats head banging to their hearts content during the breakdown to All My Life.

Watch the clip in our video above.

They aren't the only kids who are inspired by the Learn To Fly rockers.

In 2018, Dave Grohl invited 10-year-old guitarist on to the stage to cover Metallica.

The band were playing Kansas City, Missouri on 12 October, when they decided to perform the band's Enter Sandman anthem with the help of Collier Cash on guitar.

Watch the moment below in a video which was shared by the talented young boy and Metallica on Instagram, along with the caption: "How cool is this??? Show 'em how it's done, Collier!"

Foo Fighters also shared the video with the caption: "Lookout world...Next generation of rockers coming soon to an arena near you! Thanks Collier! - Dave"

If that wasn't enough of a moment, young Collier was then gifted the guitar by Grohl after his epic performance.

And it seems the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Dave's kids either.

It turns out his eldest daughter Violet is a huge fan of Adele and loves to sing her When We Were Young single.

Watch Dave accompany her on the guitar for the moving performance at the Notes & Words: Benefit For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

It's not the first time Dave's shown off his daughters' talents before, with Harper playing drums with the band on stage in 2017.