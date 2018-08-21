VIDEO: Adorable One-Year-Old Baby Drums To Dave Grohl's PLAY Project

Fans have been sharing their kids being inspired by the Foo Fighters' frontman's 23-minute-long solo instrumental.

Dave Grohl was inspired to embark on his PLAY project when he was watching his kids learn to play instruments, and now it seems he is having the same affect on children around the world.

The Foo Fighters frontman released his 23-minute-long instrumental earlier this month, seeing him celebrate his "lifelong obsession" with music by playing seven instruments live in a unique performance.

Watch a clip of his project above.

One fan named Jon D Drew has since shared a video of their tot watching the piece with a caption: "He is 17 months old and our little dude Charlie would rather rock out to this incredible song than be watching In the Night Garden or Paw Patrol"

Watch the tiny tot in action below:

He is 17 months old and our little dude Charlie would rather rock out to this incredible song than be watching In the Night Garden or Paw Patrol 😅🤟 pic.twitter.com/L1cOvGIeJX — Jon Drew (@JonDDrew) August 14, 2018

Looks like we've got a little drummer in the making!

And it looks like Charlie isn't the only one who's being inspired to play due to Dave's latest outing, with another fan sharing an image of her six-year-old daughter running around with a guitar and shades.

She captioned it: "Watched this with my 6 year old... She's now begging me for a drum set and running around like this.. I love it"

Watched this with my 6 year old... She's now begging me for a drum set and running around like this.. I love it 😍 pic.twitter.com/TxhvgSYKSH — Katherine Seiler (@ceasestrife) August 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Grohl has proved the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to his daughters' musical talents.

The Walk rocker appeared at the Notes & Words: Benefit For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland on Saturday 12 May, where he invited his eldest daughter Violet up on stage for a cover of When We Were Young.

Watch the amazing moment below, which was shared on YouTube by dave pell:

It's not the first time Dave's shown off his daughters' talents before, with Harper playing drums with the band on stage last year.

See her perform here: